Creature feature ‘Sting’ skitters onto Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The horror movie builds its terror around a spider that mutates into a cunning, hungry predator.

Arachnophobes be warned – Sting centres on a terrifying spider that hatches from a strange glowing egg. The initially small creature quickly mutates into a monstrous predator, crawling through vents and shadows as it stalks its unsuspecting victims.

The horror film is streaming on Showmax from today (19 June 2025).

The arachnid is discovered by 12-year-old Charlotte, who secretly adopts it and names it Sting. She hides and cares for the spider in her great-aunt’s apartment, unaware of the danger to come. As Sting rapidly grows in size and intelligence, it develops a deadly appetite.

Photo courtesy Showmax.

Charlotte tries to keep the spider hidden, but its growing size and hunger make secrecy impossible. As Sting begins hunting pets and eventually trapping residents, fear spreads through the building. Charlotte and her family are left with no choice but to confront the monster head-on.

Sting is written and directed by Kiah Roache-Turner. Charlotte is played by Alyla Browne (Young Furiosa in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga). The cast includes Noni Hazelhurst, Ryan Corr, Jermaine Fowler, Robyn Nevin, Penelope Mitchell, Silvia Colloca, and Danny Kim.

The giant spider is created by New Zealand practical effects studio Wētā Workshop. The studio has worked on The Lord of the Rings films and The Hobbit.

Sting won Best International Film at the 2024 Golden Scythe Horror Awards.