Command powerful monsters in new war game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In ‘Songs of Silence’, players control menacing creatures and armies to defeat enemies.

In the real-time strategy (RTS) game Songs of Silence, players build powerful armies to crush their enemies on hand-crafted maps. During battle, players command menacing creatures and activate devastating hero abilities to shift the balance of combat.

The turn-based 4X (explore, expand, exploit, exterminate) game released this month (November 2024) by indie developer Chimera Entertainment.

The story follows a fractured world facing its greatest challenge as relentless Silence threatens the existence of two realms – one of light and one of dark. Following a devastating war among the gods that shattered the original world, the remaining realms became home to a new human civilisation, the Starborn, who ushered in an Age of Enlightenment.

Peace proved fleeting. The instability of the worlds gave rise to Purgatories, destructive forces that consumed the land and resources, sparking the Age of a Thousand Kings, a period marked by conflict and chaos. Now, with both worlds on the brink of ruin, the fate of humanity and its realms lies in the hands of a select few, as the spread of Silence shows no signs of slowing.

Featuring landscapes with dense forests and towering strongholds, maps present different challenges and opportunities. One must manage their resources while building a powerful kingdom. Battles are intense, requiring one’s strong decision making. Army formations can be adjusted to shift the balance of power, while heroes’ abilities provide critical advantages.

The factions include:

1,000 Kingdoms: Small kingdoms ruled by high houses, constantly at war with one another. They are survivors of the previous Enlightened Empire, who pray to the Celestial gods.

Old Race: The original human Firstborn civilization, now only a shadow of their former power. They can harness the Hymn to bring life to their world and create artificial living creatures, called Konstrukts.

Crusade: A group of religious zealots, praying to the God in the Void. They manipulate Purgatories to devour the world’s Hymn, leaving only Silence in their wake.

The world is brought to life with Art Nouveau-inspired visuals and influenced by the works of Alphonse Mucha. The soundtrack is composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto, known for Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre Reborn.

The game offers a story-driven singleplayer campaign and competitive or co-op multiplayer modes.

Where to play?

Songs of Silence is available for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.