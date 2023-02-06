Songs of Silence get first hearing

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new turn-based strategy game lets you manage your kingdom on a grand scale across two worlds.

In a fantasy realm torn apart, two worlds with multiple sub-factions wage eternal war, ignorant to the growing threat of the life-devouring Silence. Command your faction and conquer your rivals through military might, subterfuge, or arcane means with a unique blend of turn-based kingdom management, exploration, real-time battles, meticulous decision-making, and card-based gameplay.

“Songs of Silence is a true passion project for us,” says Alexander Kehr, creative director at Chimera Entertainment. “It took inspiration from some of our all-time favorites, such as Ogre Battle, Kohan, and Warlords. We want to focus on conquest and army management in a genuinely interesting fantasy world, with as much replayability as possible. A pure experience,”

It offers a fresh spin on card-based mechanics. Instead of collecting and building a deck, cards represent the unique actions granted by heroes and locations. Each faction and hero have their own distinct play style on the turn-based strategic map and in real-time combat. Choose your heroes and lead them through a story-driven single-player campaign or competitive multiplayer, brought to life with vivid artwork, in addition to an epic score from acclaimed Final Fantasy Tactics composer Hitoshi Sakimoto.

Game Features:

Two Worlds at War: Lead mighty armies, exploring the world on the strategic map to gain a tactical advantage. Outwit your opponents with deadly ambushes, and manage precious resources to rebuild the ravaged land and defeat your rival kingdoms.

Master Dynamic Real-Time Battles: Unleash your forces in fast-paced, real-time battles and drive them to victory by playing powerful combat cards from your heroes.

Make Strategic Decisions: Carefully construct your armies from more than 100 different units to counter whatever the enemy may throw at you. Songs of Silence offers a wide variety of viable builds, from wild monster stampedes to defensive lines of war machines.

Wield Powerful Cards of Fate: Choose from hundreds of cards offering a nearly limitless range of possibilities, like burning down entire cities or spreading the life-consuming Silence.

Progress with Each Playthrough: Songs of Silence rewards multiple playthroughs with a roguelite progression system. Unlock new factions, heroes, campaigns, maps and more with each game.



A Vibrant Fantasy Universe: Discover an original, atmospheric world captured with colorfully detailed, art nouveau-inspired visual design and compelling voice-over narration.

Single-player & Multiplayer Modes: Play on your own in the story-based single-player campaign, or face off against real opponents in fast-paced online multiplayer for up to six players.

Legendary Music: Experience an evocative score by renowned composer Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy Tactics, Valkyria Chronicles).