Mixed-reality game goes mini

‘Wall Town Wonders’, played on a Quest headset, lets players interact with tiny characters to rebuild and modify their world.

In the mixed-reality city builder Wall Town Wonders, players use their reality as a foundation for a miniature town. Using hand-tracking, one interacts with tiny characters and helps them rebuild and customise their world.

Wall Town Wonders, developed and published by Cyborn, is available on the Meta Quest Store for Quest 3|3S headsets.

The game features relaxing and casual gameplay, allowing players to develop their little town at their own pace. The game includes several quests, mini-games, and secrets, encouraging exploration. Cyborn plans to bring seasonal updates with fresh themes, events, and decorations.

With customisation options, players can personalise their town with distinct buildings, characters, and decorations. The game is designed for discovery and creativity, offering a mix of immersion and leisurely play.

Wall Town Wonders is available in a singleplayer mode as a Roomscale application. No internet connection is required once downloaded. The game is categorised as “comfortable” – the highest rating for comfort that a game can receive by Meta, and is defined as an experience that is appropriate for most people.