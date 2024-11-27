Take on a mutant horde in new shoot ‘em up

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Guntouchables’, players partner with up to three others to battle waves of aggressive creatures.

In the roguelike top-down shooter Guntouchables, players defend a makeshift stronghold against relentlessly evolving mutants. The game offers singleplayer or online co-op with up to four players, allowing for team-based gameplay as the creatures grow increasingly challenging.

One chooses a character and takes on the role of a survivor of a resourceful group who have spent years preparing for catastrophic scenarios.

Gameplay involves completing mission objectives while collecting UpCrates, which provide cash and perks to enhance survival chances in an increasingly hostile wasteland. As difficulty escalates, players must balance risk and reward, finding success through a careful blend of strategy and boldness.

Between missions, players vote on random mutations that enhance enemy traits and abilities. These choices also come with immediate or long-term benefits for players.

Upgrades are central to progression, offering the ability to combine common and class-specific perks for powerful, customised builds. The arsenal of high-powered guns allows one to tailor loadouts with distinct mods. Strategic use of these perks and upgrades enables players to evolve into formidable mutant-slayers.

Where to play?

Guntouchables releases on PC via Steam in the second quarter of 2025.