‘Corsairs’ reboots pirate classic

‘Battle of the Caribbean’, now available on PC, features modernised naval warfare with multiplayer action.

Corsairs, a pirate-themed strategy game released in 1999, has been rebooted under the title Corsairs – Battle of the Caribbean. The reboot features updated naval combat, fleet management and online multiplayer battles.

The new game combines tactical naval combat with trading, progression systems and boarding mechanics. Players can command fleets made up of 12 ship types and engage in battles where positioning, ship statistics and ammunition choice influence the outcome. Three ammunition types are available, each designed for different combat situations.

The original placed players in the role of a privateer serving England, France or the Netherlands while pursuing fame and fortune across the Caribbean. Battle of the Caribbean expands the setting with two more nations: Denmark and Spain. Pirate factions appear as independent forces that create additional risks and tactical decisions during matches.

Image courtesy Steam.

Fleet progression extends beyond ships, allowing players to upgrade ports, buildings and fleets to strengthen trade routes and improve strategic control across the sea. Boarding mechanics play a larger role in combat. Instead of destroying enemy vessels outright, players can board ships in close-quarters battles to capture and add them to their own fleet.

The game includes five campaign paths, each focused on a different nation and strategic objectives. A Skirmish mode supports matches against AI opponents or online players, with both private and public multiplayer options available. An Elo-based ranking system is also included for competitive matchmaking.

Interview with developer Fishing Cactus

In a developer update, Fishing Cactus, shared the following questions and answers:

Q1: What are the main new features and improvements compared to the original 1999 game?

We already covered this topic in the first news update, so we’ll just recap the main ones: online multiplayer, new game modes (Supremacy, Gold Rush, Relic Collector and Master of the Seas), a brand-new relic system, dynamic weather conditions with storms and ocean currents, a new playable faction (Denmark), a complete overhaul of the interface and user experience, and obviously a full visual and technical refresh. If you want all the details, the full article is available here!

Q2: How did you design the naval combat mechanics, particularly the balance between the various types of ships and ammunition?

The main idea was to offer gameplay that was both enjoyable and slightly arcade-like without compromising on the strategic aspect. Each type of ship has its own strengths and weaknesses, but we’ve made sure that no gameplay style is disadvantaged – whether you prefer speed, firepower or armed trading, every approach is open to you.

Image courtesy Steam.

As for ammunition, we built on what was in the original game, but reworked it so that each type offers real tactical value. Used effectively, it can really turn the tide of battle. We wanted it to be a fully fledged game tool, not just some minor detail.

Q3: What challenges did you encounter while developing the boarding and close-combat systems?

To be honest, boarding was one of the most complex parts of development in a number of ways. The main technical challenge was getting boarding to take place in the same scene as the game world, but with no loading times between the two, which was an absolute must for multiplayer. The world had to keep turning while a player was busy boarding a ship, and vice versa, all while maintaining reasonable performance. That’s no mean feat.

Pathfinding for units during boarding was also tricky. When ships join or leave an ongoing boarding engagement, the battlefield shifts in real time, with platforms appearing or disappearing, units obstructing each other, and so on. It took a lot of trial and error to get all of this working smoothly and consistently.

Ship orientation when joining a boarding engagement during battle also created problems – a ship heading north on entry would keep that heading during boarding, causing all sorts of unexpected behaviour.

Multiplayer was added quite late in production, and it added an extra layer of complexity to everything.

Overall performance is also worth mentioning – ships are very CPU-intensive entities, especially when there are many of them in combat. A number of complex systems run simultaneously (pathfinding, formations, collision avoidance, shot calculation, etc.), and optimising them without breaking everything else took a lot of work.

Finally, saves turned out to be a real headache in their own right – saving the specific state of every ship, the progress of each boarding engagement, the status of each campaign mission, along with all their variables… but we got there in the end!

Q4: How did you modernise the visuals while remaining true to the original’s identity?

Let’s be honest – the original game’s artistic direction wasn’t really usable as it was, not when taking modern standards into account. So, we modernised a number of elements, starting with the interface, which now has a sleeker design, clearer information and simplified navigation. The environment is also warmer and more colourful, recreating the bright, tropical atmosphere typical of the Caribbean.

At the same time, we wanted to maintain the historical accuracy of the original instalment, which already did a great job in that respect. So, we carried out further research and expanded the historical content while remaining true to the spirit of the original.

Q5: How important are the sea and the historical theme of corsairs to you?

Here at Fishing Cactus, we’ve always felt a strong affinity with the world of pirates, and by extension, corsairs. Bruno, the studio’s director, has long been immersed in this world, whether through Sid Meier’ֺs Pirates!, Age of Sails, the original Corsairs or Monkey Island. The studio also has two Bretons on the team, one of whom is originally from Saint-Malo… the quintessential city of corsairs. You don’t get any more authentic than that!

Q6: Will the game support advanced technologies such as 4K, ultrawide displays and HDR?

The game supports modern 4K resolutions and ultrawide formats. However, HDR, upscaling and frame generation are unavailable.

Q7: How did you address the expectations of both players of the original and newcomers?

That’s a question we asked ourselves throughout development, and the honest answer is that there is no magic formula. The aim was to preserve the original game’s DNA while making it accessible to players who are discovering it for the very first time. We hope we’ve struck the right balance, but we’ll let you be the judge of that!

Q8: Do you have a favourite faction?

We’ve got a soft spot for the Danes. Their duplicitous and opportunistic nature – due to their late arrival in the Caribbean – makes them really fun to play. Getting a lot done with very little is quite rewarding. And you’ve got to admit – playing as a Viking corsair is pretty cool!

Q9: How challenging was it compared to your previous productions?

There were many challenges. It was the first time Fishing Cactus had developed such a technically complex game, a cross between an RTS and a management game, with multiplayer to boot. A lot of research and development went into the game throughout production, which meant we couldn’t always sail a straight course while developing it. But we’re really proud to have risen to the challenge with a relatively small team.

Q10: Did developing the game make you want to visit the islands it features?

Absolutely! Not that the weather in Belgium is especially… rainy. But the sun, sandy beaches and clear blue waters have been beckoning us for quite a few years now!

Q11: What challenges did you come up against when implementing multiplayer mode for up to four players?

Multiplayer was added quite late in production, meaning we had to convert a game that was originally single-player into a multiplayer format. Stability and synchronisation of games were a real challenge, especially for boarding engagements – which, as discussed earlier, are already technically very complex in their own right. The lobby system – used to create groups, manage the various game modes, connect players and start games – also required a huge amount of work.

Q12: What accessibility options are available?

The accessibility options mainly focus on the interface. You can adjust the size of all interface elements, whether it’s the HUD or the world interface. You can customise how long notifications remain visible, as well as how long dynamic UI elements are displayed and how they appear. Key bindings can also be customised.

Q13: How do you adjust the AI difficulty?

There are several parameters that can be tweaked. A more difficult AI will optimise its trade routes, make shorter and more profitable journeys, and thus progress more quickly. It will also be more aggressive, opportunistic and expansionist, and it will have a better understanding of the player’s positions and actions on the map. Basically, it plays better in every respect, making each game far more intense.

Q14: Who is the best player on the team?

Leander, one of our lead developers. He’s already an avid RTS player, so let’s be honest, he’s kind of cheating, in a way!

Q15: How long does it take to get ‘good’ at Corsairs?

It usually takes around 15 to 20 hours to get to grips with most of the mechanics, even the more advanced ones. However, mastering the game as a whole and applying these mechanics effectively will take a bit more time. And that’s where the game really shows its depth!

Where to play Corsairs – Battle of the Caribbean

Corsairs – Battle of the Caribbean is available on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.