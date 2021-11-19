New VMware products come to AWS Marketplace

VMware Carbon Black Cloud and VMware Tanzu are the latest services now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes make it easy for customers to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

VMware cross-cloud services offer advantages to IT operators and developers working in AWS. These include accelerating application modernisation, migrating workloads faster to the cloud, adopting a cloud operating model for their entire organisation, and more securely and efficiently connecting a distributed workforce to cloud-based resources.

“Whether a customer has transitioned their business to run entirely in AWS or has a mixed environment of AWS and VMware vSphere, VMware Cross-Cloud services gives them the freedom and enterprise control they need to innovate and win in the market,” says Vittorio Viarengo, VP of cross-cloud solutions at VMware. “Our expanded presence in AWS Marketplace is another proof point of our focus on meeting customers where they are at by delivering value for the strategic cloud environment of their choice.”

“The addition of VMware Cross-Cloud services in AWS Marketplace brings VMware’s portfolio of solutions to both developers and infrastructure and operations professionals who are building apps and operating their businesses in AWS,” says Mona Chadha, director of AWS Marketplace Category Management. “Our mutual customers can streamline procurement and accelerate adoption of VMware Cross-Cloud services, leading to faster time-to-value and better business outcomes.”

Advancing App Modernization and DevSecOps with VMware Tanzu

VMware Tanzu is a modular application platform for building, running, and managing modern apps on AWS and hybrid-cloud infrastructure. Tanzu provides a consistent experience for developers and for operators, enabling them to navigate the complexities of modern apps and Kubernetes—gaining efficiencies and scale. Core to Tanzu is an upstream-aligned Kubernetes distribution that is easy to operate and maintain using Cluster API for deploying and updating clusters. As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner, customers can leverage the expert services of Tanzu Labs to work side by side with teams to build capabilities and instill processes that shows immediate and lasting impact. With Tanzu, AWS customers benefit from:

Developer self-service access to clusters, along with a standardized, secure build model for creating and maintaining containers.

Fleet-wide policy management for pod access, networking, and security enabling simultaneous policy application to hundreds of Kubernetes clusters wherever they are running, as well as to a particular namespace that is common across multiple different Kubernetes clusters.

Full-stack observability capable of performing at more than a million data points per second to enable faster troubleshooting and smart alerting of potential anomalies across all clusters and the workloads running within them.

Enabling Consistent and Unified Enterprise Security with VMware Carbon Black Cloud

VMware Carbon Black Cloud is a cloud-native endpoint, workload, and container protection platform that enables customers to operationalize consistent, modern security in AWS and hybrid cloud environments. By analysing more than one trillion security events per day, Carbon Black Cloud proactively uncovers attackers’ behaviour patterns and empowers defenders to respond and remediate in real-time from anywhere in the world. Endpoint, workload, and container security capabilities are unified into one console and one agent so that infrastructure and infosec teams have a single, shared source of truth to improve security together. With VMware Carbon Black Cloud, AWS customers benefit from:

Cloud-native endpoint security that combines prevention and automated detection to defend organizations from the full spectrum of today’s sophisticated attacks.

Advanced workload protection for the modern data centre to better secure workloads running in virtualized, private and hybrid cloud environments.

Enterprise-grade container security that provides continuous visibility, security, and compliance for containerized applications from development to production in AWS and private cloud environments.

For more information on VMware Cloud on AWS, visit https://aws.amazon.com/vmware/