MeeTime on the Huawei nova 8i

If you’ve got the new Huawei nova 8i in your hand, you’re probably starting to discover the power of this ultra-slim, ultra-light device. But it also comes jam-packed with state-of-the-art technology that helps drive a seamless and connected lifestyle. In particular, it features MeeTime, Huawei’s video calling app. It allows users to video call friends and family who also have Huawei devices, including smartphones, tablets, TVs and even smartwatches.

To access MeeTime, one downloads it from the Huawei AppGallery or scans a QR code. Then sign in with a Huawei ID, select “Phone” and choose “MeeTime” from the options at the bottom of the screen. Pick the person you want to speak to and you’re on your way.

Why should you use MeeTime?

MeeTime isn’t the only video calling app out there, but it has a number of advantages over other third-party video calling apps.

It offers Full HD video calling at a resolution of up to 1080p – more than twice the resolution of other popular apps that have video calling functionality. With that kind of resolution, users can expect a sharp and crisp viewing experience. The nova 8i’s 6.67-inch screen with Huawei Edgeless Display only improves this experience.

MeeTime has a frame rate of 30 frames a second, which helps all movements appear smooth and natural, even on a weak connection. MeeTime has been designed to handle poor network situations or changes in bandwidth, using super-resolution technology to compensate for video quality in real-time. It’s also friendly on data.

MeeTime has several special features that make for fun video calls. Its one-touch beauty settings can help users look their best, and a new two-way screen sharing function allows one to share information during a chat.

Sharing the screen comes in handy if one wants to exchange ideas and information with colleagues and clients, or if unsure about an online purchase and want a friend’s advice. That means one can also use it, for example, to help parents with a tech issue, by sharing the screen during a video call to bring important information directly into view.

MeeTime is designed to perform well in low-light environments. Low-light enhancement is activated by pressing the on-screen lightbulb icon. All MeeTime calls use end-to-end encryption, which adds to privacy.

Huawei MeeTime is available on selected Huawei devices running on EMUI 9.1 or higher. To download MeeTime, go to HUAWEI AppGallery or scan this QR code:

For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/za/mobileservices/meetime/