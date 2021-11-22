Apple Music comes to LG screens

LG customers can now install the Apple Music app on their LG Smart TVs, alongside the Apple TV+ app.

Now available in the LG Content Store for LG Smart TVs running webOS 4.0 and higher, the Apple Music app provides subscribers with access to over 90 million songs ad-free, over 30,000 expertly-curated playlists, music videos in 4K, and Apple Music Radio live streaming today’s hits, classics, and country.

Apple Music on LG Smart TV also includes millions of tracks with time-synced lyrics, suitable for living room sing-alongs or parties. Subscribers can also access all the songs, albums, and playlists from their music library on LG Smart TVs.

LG Smart TVs owners can now have a connected Apple Music experience across more devices on their smart home. Owners of LG Smart TVs can download Apple Music from the LG Content Store, sign in to an existing account with their Apple ID, or begin the subscription process right from their TV by trying Apple Music free for 3 months.