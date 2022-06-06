New Star Wars gaming coming soon to Nintendo Switch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will be releasing on Nintendo Switch this week.

In this standalone sequel to the award-winning role-playing game (RPG) Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi in exile struggling to reconnect with the Force.

Lead a diverse crew of allies, make difficult choices with far-reaching consequences and decide your destiny. Will you follow the light side and save the Galaxy, or succumb to the dark side and bring it all down?

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords can be preordered now from the Nintendo Switch eShop before the game launches on 8 June. The first entry of the game is available to play now here.