Fortnite Vibin’ Season starts now

The latest season of Fortnite is out now. It features new locations, and new characters like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Stream of the Day

After the climatic Fortnite Season End event, Collision, yesterday, the Island is now one giant party! Chapter 3 Season 3 is called Vibin’, and adds new areas to explore, the return of a high-flying amusement park ride, an opportunity to embrace the Dark Side with the all-new Battle Pass, and more.

Epic Games provided the following information on the latest season:

Unlock New Outfits in the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass: With this Season’s Battle Pass purchase, players can unlock Darth Vader himself plus original Fortnite Outfits. Later on in the Season, players will be able to unlock world-famous archaeologist Indiana Jones.

New Locations: Reality Falls is a lush forest biome with bouncy mushrooms, trees of purple, waterfalls, loot-filled caverns, and geysers players can spring from. Reality Seed Pods are spreading from the Reality Tree — plant a Reality Seed to grow a Reality Sapling! Saplings bear better loot each time they are weeded, so keep weeding a sapling until it bears Mythic loot.

Ride in Style: Ballers are back. They’ve got boosted health, float on water, and now run on Battery charge. Roll around and grapple onto surfaces, but don’t just roll as you did before. In the spirit of celebration, get on the (totally safe) Screwballer for a high-flying amusement park ride. Prefer riding on the wild side? Jump on a wolf or boar to ride on it. Players don’t have to dismount to fight — shoot and throw weapons while atop your steed.

For all the details on what’s new in Chapter 3 Season 3, including new and returning weapons, see the Fortnite blog.