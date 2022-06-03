Sphere – Flying Cities – Story Phase II out now

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The second story phase of the indie sci-fi sim Sphere – Flying Cities is available via Steam Early Access.

Prepare for a full-on atmospheric adventure. Esteemed indie publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Hexagon Sphere Games are elated to announce a new Early Access update for sci-fi simulation Sphere – Flying Cities. Titled “Story Phase II”, this update adds fresh, narrative-driven content, expanding the story of the post-apocalyptic skyscape denizens and delving deeper into their struggle for survival. Continue to build, fortify, and expand above the horizon of Earth’s destroyed surface in what is humanity’s last stand among the clouds.

Along with the addition of new story missions to embark on, the studio has another exciting announcement: Sphere – Flying Cities will be soaring out of Early Access this fall! The full release is slated for September of this year, and those of you curious about future Early Access updates can find more details in the Steam Roadmap.

Compared to other sky faring, city-building strategy games such as Airborne Kingdom, Sphere – Flying Cities is characterised by its use of anti-gravity technology and its setting in a world destroyed by the planet’s moon. Based on the novel “Cities in Flight” by James Blish, Sphere’s focus on technology is an elementary part of the gameplay. Each decision made must weigh the lives of the last remnants of society at play, with one wrong move leading to potentially devastating consequences.

Hexagon Sphere Games provided the following information on key features of Sphere – Flying Cities:

A City in the Clouds: Construct your city with numerous retro-futuristic buildings, utilise the resources available from the unique sky-vironment, and send out drones to harvest (sometimes rare!) resources and repair buildings to keep everyone’s head in the clouds

Construct your city with numerous retro-futuristic buildings, utilise the resources available from the unique sky-vironment, and send out drones to harvest (sometimes rare!) resources and repair buildings to keep everyone’s head in the clouds The Sky’s the Limit: The anti-gravity device and its deflector-shield are the only things protecting the city from (un)natural disasters; maintaining it means the difference between life and certain doom

The anti-gravity device and its deflector-shield are the only things protecting the city from (un)natural disasters; maintaining it means the difference between life and certain doom For the Greater Good: Assuring the safety of your city’s denizens is of paramount importance — tend to their needs by supplying food, healthcare, and shelter, as well as undergoing rescue missions. However, keep in mind that you won’t be able to save every building – nor every colonist.

Assuring the safety of your city’s denizens is of paramount importance — tend to their needs by supplying food, healthcare, and shelter, as well as undergoing rescue missions. However, keep in mind that you won’t be able to save every building – nor every colonist. Write Your Own Story: Each decision you make, turn you take, and building you create chronicles your own narrative in this compelling near-apocalypse scenario. Define your experience by the paths you follow and determine how your city’s story ends.

Sphere – Flying Cities is available now on Steam Early Access and GOG for £14.99 / €17.99. Learn more and add the game to your wishlist here.