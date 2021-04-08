New PUBG Mobile map out now

The highly anticipated Karakin Map has landed in PUBG Mobile in the latest content update, which introduces all-new gameplay mechanics and weapons promising explosive action on the arid rock-filled coast. This compact, tension-filled map also introduces the new devastating Panzerfaust rocket launcher and Sticky Bombs.

The arsenal is complemented by the new Demolition Zone and Thin Wall Bullet Penetration mechanics, letting players destroy entire areas of the map, adding an exciting new layer of strategic gameplay. The PUBG Mobile Version 1.3 content update is available now for free via the App Store and Google Play Store.

Combining Miramar’s tension with Sanhok’s fast-paced gameplay, Karakin is a compact and thrilling map for 64 players which can deliver new challenges to PUBG Mobile fans. Offering a variety of areas to wage combat, and new secret areas to discover, players can experience long-ranged rifle battles in the mountains, strategic combat in the cities, and tension-filled gunfights in the dark underground. The new Demolition Zone also adds new gameplay mechanic: represented by a purple zone on the map, it can demolish entire buildings in real-time, driving players out into the open.

For the first time in the game, thin walls in locations throughout Karakin can be penetrated by bullets. This will significantly enhance the indoor fighting experience.

PUBG Mobile provided the following information on gameplay features:

If you find yourself in a purple area on the Mini-map when the alarm sounds, start running! The Demolition Zone causes random damage to buildings, and can destroy them and everything inside. New Mechanic: Thin Wall Bullet Penetration – bullet penetration has been added to the thinnest walls in Karakin, adding a new strategic layer or danger for players hiding behind damaged walls.

– bullet penetration has been added to the thinnest walls in Karakin, adding a new strategic layer or danger for players hiding behind damaged walls. New Throwable Weapon: The Sticky Bomb – these adhesive throwables stick to walls and can blow them up, creating broken buildings with new shooting angles and breach points, meaning players can get creative when attacking buildings. Sticky Bombs are also the key to finding hidden spaces in Karakin.

– these adhesive throwables stick to walls and can blow them up, creating broken buildings with new shooting angles and breach points, meaning players can get creative when attacking buildings. Sticky Bombs are also the key to finding hidden spaces in Karakin. New Firearm: The Panzerfaust – A single-use weapon that spawns randomly and is a fixed drop from airdrops in Karakin, the Panzerfaust deploys rockets that explode on impact, dealing damage to players within the blast zone. The rockets can also damage thin walls and penetrate objects at short distances. Make sure there are no friendlies behind you, as the Panzerfaust’s powerful blowback damages all nearby players.

The Vikendi Map will be temporarily removed from Classic Mode in PUBG Mobile as Karakin is released. Players can still play in Vikendi by creating a custom room.

The launch of the Karakin Map is the newest feature added to the PUBG Mobile Version 1.3 update that launched on March 9th, bringing more weapons, vehicles, and mechanics to the game.

PUBG Mobile is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.