Elder Scrolls Online to get next-gen version in June

As revealed during the Blackwood Chapter Preview Event, it has been confirmed that the next-generation version of The Elder Scrolls Online will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on 8 June 2021. Those who own or purchase The Elder Scrolls Online on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will receive free access to ESO: Console Enhanced.

ESO: Console Enhanced represents a major leap forward for the game’s performance and visuals on the new Xbox and PlayStation. To get a full look at all the new features coming to Console Enhanced, check out the ESO website.

Bethesda provided the following information on upgrades players can expect:

Next-Gen Performance: Previously, ESO ran at 30FPS on console, but with the next-generation power of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the game will run at a crisp 60FPS while in “Performance Mode.” If you’re looking for a visual feast, enjoy native 4K at 30FPS in ESO’s “Fidelity Mode.”

Previously, ESO ran at 30FPS on console, but with the next-generation power of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the game will run at a crisp 60FPS while in “Performance Mode.” If you’re looking for a visual feast, enjoy native 4K at 30FPS in ESO’s “Fidelity Mode.” Increased Draw Distance : For players who love to admire ESO’s vast beauty, the game’s draw distance has nearly been doubled, allowing a deeper view of the ever-growing world of Tamriel.

: For players who love to admire ESO’s vast beauty, the game’s draw distance has nearly been doubled, allowing a deeper view of the ever-growing world of Tamriel. Improved Loading Times: Moving up to next-generation power means loading times on the new consoles have been nearly cut in half on average, enabling console players to remain immersed in ESO’s stunning world with less waiting.

Also revealed during the Blackwood Chapter Preview Event, players will expose the daedric plots and tyrannical schemes consuming the region and must discover their connection to the Prince of Destruction and his dreadful plans for Tamriel. Though Blackwood is a standalone story, its events further the overall Gates of Oblivion narrative that will unfold throughout 2021.

Looking to explore some new yet very, very familiar lands? Journey back to iconic locations from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, complete with Leyawiin serving as the Blackwood region’s central hub. Beyond its towering walls lies three distinct biomes, filled with the sinister minions of Mehrunes Dagon, the new Rockgrove 12-player Trial, world bosses, public dungeons, Oblivion Portal World Events, and rewards.

Players can pre-order the Blackwood Chapter now. The new Chapter launches on 1 June 2021 for PC, and on consoles on 8 June. For full patch notes on the upcoming Update 30, visit the ESO forums.