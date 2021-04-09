New trailer for Cruella released

Disney has released a new trailer and poster for its live-action feature film Cruella, starring Academy Award-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. The film will release in cinemas across Africa from 28 May.

Emma Stone stars in Cruella, a live-action film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, Cruella de Vil.

The film which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, story by Aline Brosh McKenna, and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt, and Kristin Burr, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Costume designer Jenny Beavan creates the dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.