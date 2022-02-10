New DLC released for Far Cry 6

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The latest DLC for Far Cry 6, Joseph: Collapse , is available to purchase now and comes included with the Season Pass.

Joseph: Collapse, the third and final major DLC coming to Far Cry 6 as part of the Season Pass, is now available. The DLC will be playable in co-op, and with the Buddy Pass, Joseph: Collapse owners can invite another Far Cry 6 player (on the same platform) to join them for co-op play, even if the invitee does not own the DLC.

Players will embody Joseph Seed, the iconic villain from Far Cry 5, in a twisted version of Hope County, Montana for a new experience inspired by the rogue-lite genre. Blending intense action and storytelling, Joseph: Collapse will provide an opportunity for players to tap into Joseph’s tortured mind, face off against his former cult followers after his faith has collapsed, and ultimately confront his family members as he struggles to conquer his inner demons.

To accompany the launch, discounts of up to 40% off are currently applied to all Far Cry 6 editions across all digital stores. In addition, owners of Far Cry 6 can receive 25% off the Season Pass.

Far Cry 6 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia, and Windows PC. Players must own Far Cry 6 to access Joseph: Collapse. For more information on the game, visit Farcry.com