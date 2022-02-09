Amapiano star Ntosh Gazi drops new track

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Amapiano artist Ntosh Gazi has released his latest single, Ubusuku Bayizolo, which is inspired by the shenanigans of nightlife.

Stream of the Day

Amapiano artist Ntosh Gazi has dropped his latest single Ubusuku Bayizolo.

Gazi is known for captivating the streets and prominent clubs around the globe with his Amapiano vocals and commanding voice to reaffirm his musical position. The new fun-filled track is inspired by the shenanigans of nightlife.

Living up to the phrase “Amapiano to the world”, he has made the Amapiano sound fashionable. Gazi is nicknamed Mr John Vuli Gate, because of his breakthrough record in the Amapiano fraternity.

With self-shot videos emerging from North, West and East African countries, Gazi has brought the entire continent to one dance floor.

UBUSUKU BAYIZOLO is available on all leading streaming platforms.