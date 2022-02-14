New DLC for Field of Glory II

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Turn-based tactical game, Field of Glory II: Medieval, has just received a new DLC titled ‘Storm of Arrows’.

Game developer Slitherine has released the Storm of Arrows DLC for its turn-based tactical title, Field of Glory II: Medieval. The release follows the launch of Valor & Victory: Stalingrad, the first DLC for the fast-playing wargame Valor & Victory, which was released on 3 February.

Field of Glory II: Medieval – Storm of Arrows takes players to the battlefields of the Hundred Years’ War, where they can engage in accurate and tactical simulations of battle on an epic scale. The DLC adds 95 new army lists, 45 new units, eight new historical scenarios, and 48 more Quick Battle matchups. Players will also be able to face five new historically-based campaigns featuring major leaders and conflicts of the era. Field of Glory II: Medieval – Storm of Arrows is available to purchase now for PC via Steam.

Valor & Victory: Stalingrad is set in the Eastern front, and features the entirety of the historic Battle of Stalingrad, covering a wide range of settings and locations. The DLC adds thirteen brand new maps and fourteen scenarios to the squad-level tactical game. The Soviet Union has been introduced as a brand new playable faction, which comes with its own new units, support weapons, anti-tank guns, armours, transports and more. Valor & Victory: Stalingrad is Arrows is available to purchase now for PC via Steam.