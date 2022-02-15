Netflix reveals Bridgerton Season 2

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Bridgerton fans got a sneak peek into the new season of Bridgerton, which releases on 25 March.

This week, Netflix and Shondaland hosted a global event for Bridgerton super fans ahead of the upcoming March 25 premiere. Author Julia Quinn joined Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma), and Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), moderated by Ariana Romero. The Valentine’s Day discussion centred on the popularity and success of season 1, new characters this season and what’s ahead for Lady Whistledown and the rest of the ton. Fans were also treated with never before seen clips of the series and a surprise reveal of the first teaser for season 2.

Bridgerton returns for a second season on March 25, 2022. In keeping with the tradition of the novels, season two tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love. Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

