New dinosaurs come to Jurassic World Evolution 2

The Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack adds fan-favourite dinosaurs, variants, and skins inspired by the movie series.

Frontier Developments this week announced Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack, available from 8 March on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GeForce Now, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Inspired by Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation’s hit Netflix series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the newest DLC to arrive for critically acclaimed Jurassic World Evolution 2 allows players to introduce an array of awe-inspiring prehistoric species into their parks, including two entirely new dinosaurs, two fascinating variants for existing species, and eight stunning skins.

One of Dr. Henry Wu’s first hybrid creations, the Scorpios rex, is a fearsome carnivore. Blood-red eyes, charcoal-black scales, prominent spikes, and jagged, uneven teeth characterise this impressive species. Known for its aggressive nature, it was originally deemed unfit for display to guests and is bound to draw in the crowds.

Named for the single crest adorning its skull, the Monolophosaurus is a medium-sized carnivore from the mid-Jurassic period with razor-sharp teeth and claws. The Monolophosaurus’ crest helps intensify its loud roars, aiding in communication. These new species, with their own dynamic behaviours and needs, bring exciting new challenges to players’ parks.

Also arriving with the pack are two captivating herbivore variants, which fans of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will no doubt be familiar with: the Ouranosaurus, a peaceful, herd-dwelling herbivore with characteristic tall spines that are sure to capture the attention of park guests, and the Kentrosaurus, whose lethal-looking spikes are used only to defend this otherwise peaceful dinosaur.

Accompanying these majestic marvels are eight mesmerising new dinosaur skins, allowing players to bring Bumpy the Ankylosaurus, Toro the Carnotaurus, Big Eatie the Tyrannosaurus rex, plus Baryonyx trio Grim, Limbo and Chaos, to life in their parks. In addition, the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack will introduce two entrancing glow-in-the-dark skins inspired by the Parasaurolophus Lux.

The PDLC launches alongside a free update offering existing players a range of new features, such as: a Species Viewer, allowing players to view each species in even greater detail; First Person View, providing more ways to get up-close and personal with prehistoric species in their enclosures at guest height; new decoration items including individually placeable trees, perfect for budding park managers to add finishing touches; changes to sandbox mode content; plus a host of other enhancements.

The Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack requires the Jurassic World Evolution 2 base game to download and play. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GeForce Now, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for a suggested retail price of R1069.