Two new games announced on Pokémon Day 

27 February was Pokémon Day and The Pokémon Company celebrated by announcing two new games: Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Yesterday evening, The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, new video games coming to the blockbuster series that first captivated fans with the Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games 26 years ago. The announcement was made during a special Pokémon Presents video presentation streamed online to fans around the world on Pokémon Day, the annual pop-culture holiday celebrating the launch of the original Pokémon games on 27 February 1996. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will launch in late 2022 and be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

“Trainers will once again embark on an epic journey of discovery and exploration,” says Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company. “Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be an adventure unlike any other, and I cannot wait to share this incredible experience with all of you.”

New updates for the recently released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus games were also announced in addition to in-game events for Pokémon Go, Pokémon Café ReMix, Pokémon Masters Ex, and Pokémon Unite in celebration of Pokémon’s 26th anniversary.

Developed by Game Freak, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet take a new evolutionary step in the Pokémon main series. Trainers can explore an open world where various towns with no borders blend seamlessly into the wilderness. Pokémon can be seen everywhere in this wide-open world—in the skies, in the sea, and on the streets.

As one of the main characters, Trainers will jump into the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to begin their adventure, where they will have different outfits depending on which game they are playing. Trainers will then choose either Sprigatito, the Grass Cat Pokémon, Fuecoco, the Fire Croc Pokémon, or Quaxly, the Duckling Pokémon to be their first partner Pokémon before setting off on their journey.

For more information about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, visit Pokemon.co.uk/ScarletViolet.