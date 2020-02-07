Product of the Day
Netflix allows turning off autoplay
After many years of unwanted trailers and skipped credits, Netflix now gives you the option to browse and watch in peace.
Disabling autoplay has been a long time coming. Just as people scrambled to find the DVD remote to navigate the menu, people now scramble to find their remote or smartphone to stop the next episode from playing.
Many have criticised the Netflix content menu for auto-playing ads, even Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson tweeted his “current favorite console game: navigating Netflix without triggering autoplay promos.” This is because if a user briefly pauses on a selection, the videos begin to autoplay.
The same criticisms can be made about episodes that auto-rollover, not just for viewers who want to enjoy the credit music, but for those who were snubbed of the opportunity to be recognised in the credits.
The only way to disable the feature at the moment is by using Netflix in a web browser, but it will maintain the settings across devices. It’s managed on a profile-by-profile basis, so one will need to sign into Netflix.com, go to manage profiles, and uncheck the option to “Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices”.
The same procedure can be followed for disabling autoplaying trailers while browsing the catalogue. Following the steps above, one can uncheck “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices” to disable it.
Netflix says it can take some time before the settings take effect on other devices. We recommend updating the apps on those devices and restarting them, for the best experience.
MakerBot puts 3D printers in classrooms
MakerBot’s Sketch Classroom is a 3D printer that’s designed to be used in education, to increase students’ access to 3D printing.
MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing, has launched the MakerBot Sketch Classroom, designed to be the most reliable 3D printing setup for the classroom. The Sketch Classroom goes beyond the hardware and incorporates MakerBot’s education ecosystem, providing educators and students with the tools and resources they need to learn about new technologies.
Teachers are facing significant challenges in preparing students for a rapidly changing job market. Skill sets such as problem-solving and design thinking are high in demand; however, many students today lack those skills. 3D printing can be used to teach critical thinking, but there is a sharp learning curve to using 3D printing in the classroom. In addition, the challenging printer-to-student ratio in a classroom requires a different workflow setup for effective deployment.
It addresses the challenges of 3D printing in the classroom with a solution that includes interactive certification courses for teachers and students that trains them on how to use the MakerBot Sketch 3D printer.
The 3D printer offers a new workflow solution that addresses the printer-to-student ratio challenge and provides a better setup for effective deployment. The included software suite provides print design, preparation, and management as a single solution out of the box. Students are able to submit their designs via MakerBot Cloud through their MakerBot account on my.makerbot.com, and teachers can manage, queue up and monitor their students’ 3D printing projects.
The Sketch Classroom includes:
A set of two MakerBot Sketch 3D printers, with each featuring a fully-enclosed printing chamber, a heated and flexible build plate, a particulate filter, touchscreen capabilities, on-board camera, and Wi-Fi capabilities.
Licenses for two teachers’ and ten students’ licenses for the MakerBot Certification programs, which certify teachers in printer operations and curriculum creation and educates students in 3D printing, innovative design thinking, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.
Thingiverse Education, access to over 600+ 3D printing lesson plans created by educators and designed for several grade levels and subjects, and the largest active 3D printing educator community.
Compatibility with MakerBot PLA and Tough materials; available in a wide range of colours, including yellow, blue, red, white, and grey.
“With SKETCH, we are changing the way 3D printing is used in schools and advancing the possibilities of learning to boost student innovation,” says Nadav Goshen, CEO, MakerBot. “We believe that SKETCH Classroom is the best 3D printing setup for the classroom, with an ideal student-to-printer ratio, making 3D printing more accessible to students, and setting educators up for 3D printing success.”
To learn more about SKETCH Classroom, visit www.makerbot.com/sketch.
Fujifilm X100V ramps up sensor quality
Fujifilm’s iconic-looking retro camera has received upgrades to its sensor, lens and viewfinder
The long-awaited FUJIFILM X100V upgrade has arrived, from the line of highly-portable X100 premium compact digital cameras.
The X100V is the fifth iteration in FUJIFILM’s X100 Series and is a significant upgrade over previous models, including 2017’s X100F. It features a newly designed 23mm F2 fixed lens, improvements to its Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, and a new tilting rear LCD monitor, among a host of other updates.
Using the latest generation X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4, the camera provides creatives with a simple and sophisticated tool that offers incredible quality when shooting stills and video.
The X100V’s timeless body has top and bottom plates milled from single pieces of aluminium, which results in a classic camera body with clean edges. Slight enhancements have also been made to the camera’s grip, ISO dial, and lens barrel to make it more comfortable to hold.
A new two-way tilting LCD touchscreen sits at the back of the camera, allowing image-makers to see, frame, and capture images directly from the screen. Weather resistance appears for the first time in the X100 Series when the optional AR-X100 adapter ring and the PRF-49 protection filter are attached to the X100V’s new lens.
It features a new 23mm F2.0 lens to ensure a high level of detail from its X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor. Enhanced for better resolution and lower distortion, this lens is a significant step up from the ones used in past X100 Series cameras. It maintains the same overall compact size and compatibility with legacy WCL/TCL conversion lens, while retaining its internal 4-Stop ND filter.
The camera offers the ability to record 4K video up to 30 frames per second or capture 120 frames per second at 1080p to create super-slow-motion effects. Filmmakers needing extreme colour fidelity can record 10-bit, 4:2:2 colour externally via the HDMI port and leverage FUJIFILM’s advanced colour reproduction technology, to apply Film Simulations, like ETERNA, to their video footage. Additionally, image-makers can also incorporate numerous shooting functions, such as “monochromatic Colour” and “Colour Chrome Effect” to extend their creative visions directly to the footage being recorded.
The FUJIFILM X100V is expected to be available in South Africa at the start of March 2020, retailing at about R19 500.