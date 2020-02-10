Product of the Day
Nissan Ariya concept signals next step in autonomy
Once a futuristic dream, autonomous vehicles (AVs) are now morphing from an abstract concept into a tangible reality.
Concepts like a crossover electric vehicles (EVs) with twin electric motors, powerful acceleration, driver assistance technology and a look that signals a complete reinvention sum up the new Nissan Ariya Concept, introduced recently at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show. Nissan says it “signals the dawn of a new era for evolutionary phase of the automobile”.
The Ariya Concept offers a spacious cabin with high-tech features and a body that “conveys the pure, clean nature of electric cars” . Nissan says it embodies the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision of personal transportation – “one where electrification and vehicle intelligence will offer seamless and adaptive travel experiences free of accidents or harmful emissions”.
“The Ariya Concept highlights Nissan’s promise of an entirely new driving experience that’s just on the horizon,” said Takao Asami, senior vice president for research and advanced engineering at Nissan. “This zero-emission crossover isn’t a concept car based on far-off ideas; it’s a showcase of technologies available in the very near term.”
There is consensus in the automotive industry that with manufacturing, there is a gateway to inclusive economic growth. The Ariya Concept is an example of automotive production which will broaden local value chains, advances technology, and supports local skills development.
The Ariya Concept expands on design elements first hinted at by the Nissan IMx concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.
“The Ariya Concept represents a strong collaboration between design and engineering,” said Yasuhiro Yamauchi, representative executive officer of Nissan Motor Company.
“In order to fully embrace this technology and harness its true potential, we do need to address the infrastructure challenges – such as potholes and unclear and / or damaged road markings and signs – that could otherwise derail our efforts as well as design structures with this technology in mind now, so as to mitigate against having to make costly modifications later.
The technology offers motorists lower fuel consumption rates and reduced travel time. And it lays the foundations for improved public transport systems.
‘Human factors’ have been identified as the primary reason for more than 75 percent of all fatal road accidents in South Africa. AV technology represents one way in which we can mitigate against the risk of these human factors. It doesn’t get tired or distracted nor does it deviate from the rules of the road.
AVs represent the future of the automotive industry and will also contribute significantly to the revenue of growth of various industries such as technology and electronics. Deloitte’s 2019 Global Automotive Consumer Study revealed that consumers are willing to pay extra for connected technologies.
Autonomous vehicles have the potential to reduce accidents, reduce CO2 emissions are more efficient and is something that all South Africans should explore embracing.
Netflix allows turning off autoplay
After many years of unwanted trailers and skipped credits, Netflix now gives you the option to browse and watch in peace.
Disabling autoplay has been a long time coming. Just as people scrambled to find the DVD remote to navigate the menu, people now scramble to find their remote or smartphone to stop the next episode from playing.
Many have criticised the Netflix content menu for auto-playing ads, even Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson tweeted his “current favorite console game: navigating Netflix without triggering autoplay promos.” This is because if a user briefly pauses on a selection, the videos begin to autoplay.
The same criticisms can be made about episodes that auto-rollover, not just for viewers who want to enjoy the credit music, but for those who were snubbed of the opportunity to be recognised in the credits.
The only way to disable the feature at the moment is by using Netflix in a web browser, but it will maintain the settings across devices. It’s managed on a profile-by-profile basis, so one will need to sign into Netflix.com, go to manage profiles, and uncheck the option to “Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices”.
The same procedure can be followed for disabling autoplaying trailers while browsing the catalogue. Following the steps above, one can uncheck “Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices” to disable it.
Netflix says it can take some time before the settings take effect on other devices. We recommend updating the apps on those devices and restarting them, for the best experience.
MakerBot puts 3D printers in classrooms
MakerBot’s Sketch Classroom is a 3D printer that’s designed to be used in education, to increase students’ access to 3D printing.
MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing, has launched the MakerBot Sketch Classroom, designed to be the most reliable 3D printing setup for the classroom. The Sketch Classroom goes beyond the hardware and incorporates MakerBot’s education ecosystem, providing educators and students with the tools and resources they need to learn about new technologies.
Teachers are facing significant challenges in preparing students for a rapidly changing job market. Skill sets such as problem-solving and design thinking are high in demand; however, many students today lack those skills. 3D printing can be used to teach critical thinking, but there is a sharp learning curve to using 3D printing in the classroom. In addition, the challenging printer-to-student ratio in a classroom requires a different workflow setup for effective deployment.
It addresses the challenges of 3D printing in the classroom with a solution that includes interactive certification courses for teachers and students that trains them on how to use the MakerBot Sketch 3D printer.
The 3D printer offers a new workflow solution that addresses the printer-to-student ratio challenge and provides a better setup for effective deployment. The included software suite provides print design, preparation, and management as a single solution out of the box. Students are able to submit their designs via MakerBot Cloud through their MakerBot account on my.makerbot.com, and teachers can manage, queue up and monitor their students’ 3D printing projects.
The Sketch Classroom includes:
A set of two MakerBot Sketch 3D printers, with each featuring a fully-enclosed printing chamber, a heated and flexible build plate, a particulate filter, touchscreen capabilities, on-board camera, and Wi-Fi capabilities.
Licenses for two teachers’ and ten students’ licenses for the MakerBot Certification programs, which certify teachers in printer operations and curriculum creation and educates students in 3D printing, innovative design thinking, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills.
Thingiverse Education, access to over 600+ 3D printing lesson plans created by educators and designed for several grade levels and subjects, and the largest active 3D printing educator community.
Compatibility with MakerBot PLA and Tough materials; available in a wide range of colours, including yellow, blue, red, white, and grey.
“With SKETCH, we are changing the way 3D printing is used in schools and advancing the possibilities of learning to boost student innovation,” says Nadav Goshen, CEO, MakerBot. “We believe that SKETCH Classroom is the best 3D printing setup for the classroom, with an ideal student-to-printer ratio, making 3D printing more accessible to students, and setting educators up for 3D printing success.”
To learn more about SKETCH Classroom, visit www.makerbot.com/sketch.