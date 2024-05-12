Mysteries flood onto Britbox in new series

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘After the Flood’, the truth unfolds as Joanna investigates the mysterious death of a drowned man.

In the mystery thriller After the Flood, the town of Waterside is hit with the largest flood in its history. Despite the community’s efforts to ensure everyone’s safety, an unidentified man is found dead, raising the suspicions of a police constable.

Police assume the man became trapped in the underground car park’s lift as the waters rose in the flood. However, police constable Joanna Marshall thinks otherwise, and investigates mysterious event further, becoming obsessed with discovering what really happened.

Secrets unfold across the series while depicting the impact of climate change on the lives of residents in the small town. The floods threaten to expose secrets, and fortunes and reputations are at stake.

Joanna is played by Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders). The cast also features Nicholas Gleaves (Spider-Man: Far from Home), Matt Stokoe (Bodyguard), Tripti Tripuraneni (House of the Dragon), and Philip Glenister (Kingdom of Heaven).

The new BritBox Original series premieres today (13 May 2024). Every week, two 60-minute episodes of After the Flood will release, with a total of six episodes.