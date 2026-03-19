‘Peaky Blinders’ movie streams on Netflix

‘The Immortal Man’ follows a broken Tommy Shelby pulled back into a world he tried to leave behind.

The Immortal Man, a sequel to the BAFTA-winning series Peaky Blinders, is streaming on Netflix from today (20 March 2026). The period crime drama released in select cinemas earlier this month.

Set several years after the conclusion of Peaky Blinders, the film reveals the fate of the notorious Tommy Shelby. The gangster king is played by Oscar-winning Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer).

“When we meet him, he’s as broken as he has been,” Murphy told Netflix. “He’s just medicating and living in this purgatory that he’s created for himself in this big old house. He’s in this liminal space, not really living, he’s not really dead. He’s ignoring the world, he’s ignoring his family.”

The Shelbys are a powerful Birmingham crime family at the centre of show, rising from fixing horse races to running bootlegging and blackmail operations while facing rival gangs such as the Birmingham Boys and the Changrettas. Led by Tommy, the family is known for a sharp, distinctive style, a strong presence at The Garrison pub, and complex internal dynamics.

Warning! Spoilers ahead

Set in 1940, The Immortal Man finds a battle-worn Tommy pulled from self-imposed exile as the Blitz reshapes the city’s criminal underworld. Forced back into a world he tried to bury, Tommy must confront a new generation of the Shelby empire led by his estranged son, Duke.

As World War II raises the stakes to a national level, Tommy navigates a lethal tightrope between family loyalty and the shadow of British Intelligence. Haunted by his own demons and the rising ambition of his heir, he faces his most destructive reckoning yet. With old ghosts resurfacing and new alliances fracturing, Tommy must make one final choice: secure the legacy for his son, or be the one to burn it all down.

The film is written by series creator Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper (Wild Rose, Heart of Stone). Knight told Netflix: “The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

The cast includes Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, A House of Dynamite), Academy Award nominee Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight), Sophie Rundle (After the Flood, Gentleman Jack) with Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) and Primetime Emmy Award winner Stephen Graham (Adolescence, A Thousand Blows).