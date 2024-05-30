Showmax leaps into Britbox void

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

With the British crime series specialist exiting South African streaming, Showmax is filling the void.

After three years of streaming British movies and series in South Africa, Britbox says goodbye. However, it’s not the end for those who enjoy made-in-Britain content with its the crime-dominated series, as Showmax steps in to fill the gap.

Featuring shows from BBC, ITV, and Sky, here are some of the award-winning British TV shows currently streaming on Showmax:

The Sixth Commandment: At the recent BAFTAs, Britain’s prestigious TV awards, this title was named Best Limited Drama, with Timothy Spall winning Leading Actor. The four-part BBC series also took home Best Limited Series at this year’s Royal Television Society Awards.

Spall plays Peter Farquhar, an inspirational teacher whose meeting with a charismatic student (Éanna Hardwicke in a BAFTA-nominated and Royal Television Society-winning performance), sets the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.

Anne Reid was nominated for a Leading Actress BAFTA as Ann Moore-Martin, Farquhar’s deeply religious neighbour, and fellow murder victim.

Black Ops S1: Nominated for four BAFTAs in four years, Nigeria’s Gbemisola Ikumelo won her second this year (2024), for Female Performance: Comedy for Black Ops, a six-part buddy cop comedy.

Gbemisola plays Dom, a community support police officer asked to go undercover as a drug dealer with her partner Kay (Hammed Animashaun in a BAFTA-nominated and Royal Television Society-winning performance).

The BBC has already ordered a second season.

Nolly: Helena Bonham Carter was nominated for the Leading Actress BAFTA this year for her role in Nolly, which explores the reign, and fall from grace, of the inimitable British soap star Noele Gordon.

Russell T Davies (It’s a Sin, Years and Years, A Very English Scandal) won the BAFTA Cymru Best Writer Award, while Mark Gatiss was up for Supporting Actor – Male at the Royal Television Society Awards, among other accolades for the ITV The three-part drama.

The Lovers: Roisin Gallagher was nominated for the Best Female Performance: Comedy BAFTA this year for her performance in The Lovers as a foul-mouthed supermarket worker, who doesn’t care about anything until she begins an unexpected relationship with a self-centred political television broadcaster (Critics Choice nominee Johnny Flynn from Genius and Emma).

It is directed by BAFTA winner Justin Martin (Together).

Boiling Point S1: Following on from the multi-award-winning 2021 film of the same name, the BAFTA-nominated miniseries Boiling Point is set in a high-pressure restaurant kitchen. Picking up eight months after their mentor Andy Jones suffered a heart attack, the four-part BBC show follows head chef Carly and her team as the stresses of keeping the restaurant running bear down on them.

Boiling Point won the 2024 Casting Directors’ Guild Award for Best Casting in a TV Drama Series, thanks to a powerful ensemble led by Vinette Robinson, who won Best Supporting Actress at the British Independent Film Awards for her role as Carly in the movie, and eight-time BAFTA nominee Stephen Graham as Andy Jones.

Time S1-2: Tamara Lawrence beat Time S2co-star Jodie Whittaker to win this year’s Royal Television Society awards for Leading Actor – Female, with Bella Ramsey taking home Supporting Actor – Female. They play inmates at a women’s jail who must confront the dangers and violence of prison life.

At this year’s BAFTAs,the four-part BBC drama was nominated for Scripted Casting and Editing awards, having won Best Mini-Series and Leading Actor (Sean Bean) for S1 in 2022.

Rain Dogs: HBO and BBC One collab Rain Dogs is MetaCritic’s best-reviewed show of 2023, with an 88% metascore from the critic aggregator site.

Double-BAFTA winner Daisy May Cooper stars as Costello Jones, a devoted mother, aspiring author, and peepshow dancer, who wants more for her young daughter. As Costello’s friends, Ronke Adekoluejo and Jack Farthing were nominated for supporting actor prizes at the Royal Television Society and Film Independent Spirit awards respectively.

A Spy Among Friends: Guy Pearce beat out co-star Damian Lewis to win this year’s Royal Television Society Award for Best Actor for his role in A Spy Among Friends as British intelligence officer Kim Philby, who had been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB.

A Spy Among Friends was also up for Best Miniseries and Limited Series, as well as Best Actress for Anna Maxwell Martin.

Based on Ben Macintyre’s award-winning novel of the same name, the six-part ITV series has an 88% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blue Lights S1: Game of Thrones star Richard Dormer won Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Irish Film and Television Awards for his role in Blue Lights, which was also up for Best TV Drama, Best Script, and Best Actor (Martin McCann).

Set in Belfast in Northern Ireland, the BBC series follows three rookie police officers who find themselves up against criminal gangs, undercover agents, their own communities and even their own police force as they work to complete the last two months of their probationary period.

