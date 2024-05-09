Adorn power-imbued masks in ‘Soulmask’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The open-world survival game, which ranked third in February's Steam Next Fes, has announced its Early Access release date.

Soulmask is an upcoming open-world survival game that ranked third in February’s Steam Next Fes. Its free public beta, which amassed over 40,000 players on its first day, has been extended until 15 May 2024. Soulmaskwill launch into Early Access this year on 18 June.

Soulmask offers a journey of discovery in a realistic, open-world sandbox, presenting survival challenges alongside three distinctive gameplay features: masks that allow player control of non-playable characters (NPCs), dynamic tribesmen and tribal management, and a diverse, physics-based combat system.

Mask enable players control most of NPCs in the game world – possess them, take over their bodies, and transform into anyone. As the game progresses, one discovers more masks that embody the spirit of ancient heroes which unlock different abilities. Harness the gift of immortality, walk among enemies while being concealed in the shadows, fire homing missiles with dead accuracy, among others.

One can recruit up to 20 tribesmen, each with a distinct personality. There is opportunity to recruit bloodthirsty warriors, dexterous hunters, ingenious craftsmen, or a drunk, lazy alcoholic. Through artificial intelligence and command support, the game features automation and customisation of clan members’ farming, harvesting, assembly line production, base patrol, automatic repair, and maintenance.

A diverse physics-based combat system is included, wherein eight weapon types and 75 skills are obtainable, allowing players to customise their fighting style. For example, the spear has eight specialisation skills that can be randomly learned, which can be used as a ranged weapon to pull enemies closer or as a melee weapon to pierce enemies’ hearts.

Early Access will introduce the following content:

500 hours of gameplay.

Seven maps, including new biomes, such as volcanoes and snowcapped mountains.

New world view character generation process.

Improvements to character action and sound effect performance.

Tribesmen AI evolution, to make tribesmen easier to manage.

New private server mode with more than 100 customisation functions in stand-alone/online mode for more free game playing experience.

“We’re thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive reception Soulmask has received during its beta test,” said Matthew Jiao, director of publishing at Qooland Games. “The feedback from our community has been invaluable, and we’re excited to bring Soulmask to players.

“With its innovative gameplay mechanics and immersive world, we believe Soulmask will bring more possibilities to the survival genre.”

Soulmask can be played as a single-player game, or cooperatively.

* Visit the ‘Soulmask’ website here.