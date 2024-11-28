Kung Fu Panda versus The Chameleon

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’, the Dragon Warrior panda fights an evil martial arts-absorbing lizard.

In the animated movie Kung Fu Panda 4, a panda known as the Dragon Warrior, with exceptional kung fu skills, faces a dangerous new opponent: The Chameleon. This sorceress wields a terrifying power to absorb the fighting abilities of even the most formidable opponents.

Kung Fu Panda 4 starts streaming on Showmax from today (29 November 2024).

In the fourth instalment of the action-comedy franchise, the panda, named Po, is chosen to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace – a role that requires him to find and train a new Dragon Warrior. However, his mission takes a perilous turn when The Chameleon plots to resurrect all the master villains Po once defeated in the spirit realm.

Joining Po on this high-stakes journey is Zhen, a clever and quick-witted corsac fox with a knack for trouble – and for getting under Po’s fur. Despite their differences, this unlikely duo unites to defeat The Chameleon, and safeguard the Valley of Peace.

Po is voiced by Jack Black, with Awkwafina as Zhen, and Viola Davis and The Chameleon. Returning voices include those of Dustin Hoffman (Master Shifu), James Hong (Mr. Ping), Bryan Cranston (Li Shan), Ian McShane (Tai Lung), and Seth Rogen (Mantis).

The film is directed by Mike Mitchell, and written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, and Darren Lemke. The score is composed by Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro.

The film was nominated for the 2024 Kids’ Choice Award for Favourite Animated Movie, with Black and Awkwafina nominated for Favourite Voice from an Animated Movie – male and female, respectively.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of 2024’s top box office films, earning $549.2-million at the box office and propelling this DreamWorks Animation’s franchise past $2-billion in global revenue.