Mustang crowned as world’s best-selling sports car

Ford has designated April 17 as Mustang Day – the nameplate’s 56th birthday – and this past Friday Mustang celebrated two global sales crowns. It earned the title of the world’s best-selling sports car, as well as racking up its fifth straight best-selling sports coupé title. Mustang is also America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years.

“We’re proud of our growing Mustang stable and performance variants,” said Jim Farley, chief operating officer, Ford Motor Company. “From Sweden to Shanghai, more and more driving enthusiasts are enjoying the feeling of freedom and the open road in these new Mustangs. We are honoured to serve our owners, enthusiasts and fans for 56 years and counting.”

Two global sales crowns

Mustang sold 102 090 units, according to the most recent new vehicle registration data from IHS Markit, making it the best-selling sports car in the world in 2019. During this period, Mustang sales in Germany increased 33 percent, in Poland sales rose by nearly 50 percent, and in France, they nearly doubled.

The year also marks the fifth consecutive year that Mustang was the best-selling sports coupé in the world. Sports coupés, as defined by IHS Markit, include two-door and convertible models.

In South Africa, Mustang remains the runaway leader in the sports coupé segment, having sold a remarkable 2 860 units from 2016 to the end of last year. Total Mustangs sold to date, including the first quarter of 2020, stands at 2 943 vehicles, giving the legendary American icon a 69-percent share of the sports coupé segment.

Performance line-up

Mustang is available in fastback and convertible body styles, with a choice of a 331kW 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine, or the 213kW 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine – all using Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic transmission.

The special edition Mustang Bullitt, featuring an enhanced 338kW 5.0-litre V8 engine and a six-speed manual gearbox is exclusively offered in fastback body style with the Dark Highland Green exterior colour, and unique exterior and interior details.