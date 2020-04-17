HybridDrive adds storage to USB hubs

Indiegogo-funded gadget HybridDrive is a great combination of an external storage drive and a USB hub. It maximises the internal space of the hub with storage, making the traditional USB hub form factor far more practical to leave attached. Many computers and tablets nowadays are only shipping with USB-C for charging and interfacing, leaving out the functionality for USB flash drives and HDMI cables. HybridDrive is described by its makers as “the Yin and the Yang of computing accessories” – the Yin being extra ports, and the Yang being extra storage.

With a multiport on one end and an SSD on another, and a USB-C interface connecting the two, the HybridDrive bridges the gap between portable devices (laptops/tablets/phones) and desktops – in the sense that it gives the device extra ports and expandable storage, as if it is a desktop computer.

The hub-drive hybrid comprises a 4K 60Hz HDMI port, two USB-A ports with 10Gbps data transfer, a MicroSD card reader, an SD card reader, and a USB-C which supports 100W of power output, along with high-speed video and data transferring. On the other end is an SSD that comes in four sizes, starting from 128GB and going all the up to a whopping 2TB.

All in all, the device is small enough to fit into a pocket or backpack, and gives users one gadget to accomplish adding storage and expanding connectivity.

HybridDrive is now funding on Indiegogo.