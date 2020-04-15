MultiChoice to host Dolby webinars for creatives   

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), in partnership with the Dolby Institute, is launching an online learning channel called Dolby Audio Webinars. The series of webinars will cover a range of topics, such as Sound for Video Editors, Setting-Up a 5.1 Session & Mix Environment, Dolby Atmos Content Creation and other sound engineering topics.

The first of eight webinars will be live every Thursday, starting tomorrow, 16 April 2020, from 13:00 to 14:00 CAT. The first session focuses on Script Analysis & Planning for 5.1 Productions, and is one of four webinars geared towards content creators, while the other four webinars are more technical and tailormade for mix engineers, video editors and system integrators.

In filmmaking, sound is often overlooked, yet it’s an important component of filmmaking. The Dolby Institute develops educational programming to help creatives advance in the art of storytelling, whether they’re making a film, mixing the sound for a sporting event, or designing next-generation music experiences.

As the leading video entertainment provider on the continent, says MultiChoice, it recognises the importance of understanding sound in order to tell authentic African stories. This partnership with Dolby will benefit storytellers across the continent and support the growth of the homegrown entertainment industry.

Below are details of upcoming webinars:

Webinar Audience Date and Time Script Analysis and Planning for 5.1 Production All Creatives 16 April 2020 at 13:00 Location Recording All Creatives 23 April 2020 at 13:00 Sound for Video Editors Video Editors & Mix Engineers 30 April 2020 at 13:00 Setting up a 5.1 Session & Mix Environment Mix Engineers 7 May 2020 at 13:00 Mixing for Creatives (Foley, fx, music) All Creatives 14 May 2020 at 13:00 Mix and Deliverables Mix engineers 21 May 2020 at 13:00 Dolby Atmos Overview (All creatives) All Creatives 28 May 2020 at 13:00 Dolby Atmos Content Creation (Content Creation Team) Mix engineers, System integrators 4 June 2020 at 13:00

Register for the webinars here: https://multichoicetalentfactory.com/