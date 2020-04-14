Stream of the Day
More levels with Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition
The nerve-wracking timed cooking game, Overcooked 2, has just received downloadable content (DLC) that adds more kitchens and levels to the game.
Team17 and Ghost Town Games have headed back to the kitchen and cooked up some more chaos with Overcooked! 2:Gourmet Edition. Available digitally today for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One – with the Steam version to follow on 16 April – Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition features the base version of Overcooked! 2, along with every piece of DLC released for the game to date, in one complete meal.
Key features of the game:
- Every mouthful in one package: Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition features Overcooked! 2 and every piece of previously-released DLC for the game, including Surf ‘n’ Turf; Campfire Cook Off; Night of the Hangry Horde; and Carnival of Chaos
- A banquet of chefs: 58 chefs are ready to cook up a storm, including those featured in the Too Many Chefs pack
- Dozens of kitchens: The base game and the DLC takes players on a journey through 130 weird and wonderful levels with equally bizarre kitchens!
- A smorgasbord of dishes: From s’mores to sushi, there is a delicious selection of 26 recipes to serve up
- Co-op multiplayer: Up to four players can aim for high scores either online or couch co-op through local multiplayer
Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition is available digitally on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for $48.49, but a launch discount of $36.37 is active for a limited time.