More levels with Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition

Team17 and Ghost Town Games have headed back to the kitchen and cooked up some more chaos with Overcooked! 2:Gourmet Edition. Available digitally today for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One – with the Steam version to follow on 16 April – Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition features the base version of Overcooked! 2, along with every piece of DLC released for the game to date, in one complete meal.

Key features of the game:

Every mouthful in one package : Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition features Overcooked! 2 and every piece of previously-released DLC for the game, including Surf ‘n’ Turf; Campfire Cook Off; Night of the Hangry Horde; and Carnival of Chaos

: Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition features Overcooked! 2 and every piece of previously-released DLC for the game, including Surf ‘n’ Turf; Campfire Cook Off; Night of the Hangry Horde; and Carnival of Chaos A banquet of chefs : 58 chefs are ready to cook up a storm, including those featured in the Too Many Chefs pack

: 58 chefs are ready to cook up a storm, including those featured in the Too Many Chefs pack Dozens of kitchens : The base game and the DLC takes players on a journey through 130 weird and wonderful levels with equally bizarre kitchens!

: The base game and the DLC takes players on a journey through 130 weird and wonderful levels with equally bizarre kitchens! A smorgasbord of dishes : From s’mores to sushi, there is a delicious selection of 26 recipes to serve up

: From s’mores to sushi, there is a delicious selection of 26 recipes to serve up Co-op multiplayer: Up to four players can aim for high scores either online or couch co-op through local multiplayer

Overcooked! 2: Gourmet Edition is available digitally on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam for $48.49, but a launch discount of $36.37 is active for a limited time.