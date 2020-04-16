Moonbug and Showmax partner for more kids content

Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes content for kids, has announced a partnership with Showmax, the leading Pan-African subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service based in South Africa. From yesterday, five Moonbug titles became available in 56 markets.

Moonbug shows arriving on Showmax include: Little Baby Bum, Morphle, Gecko’s Garage, The Sharksons and Supa Strikas (seasons 1-5, 65 episodes).

Nicolas Eglau, Head of EMEA at Moonbug, says: “We have been focused on two key areas as part of our growth: continuing to build partnerships with premium streaming services around the world and strategically selecting content that will resonate with these new local audiences. As the leading SVOD in Africa, Showmax is the perfect partner to host this diverse set of family-friendly programs that are already beloved by children and families globally.”

Moonbug’s values-based content supports children’s development of cognitive, emotional and physical life skills, regardless of geography, culture or background. In addition to Showmax, Moonbug’s shows can be watched across a variety of global platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Cartoon Network, DisneyXD, Hulu, Netflix and YouTube. It is available in up to 15 languages, including American Sign Language.

Watch the latest kids content, including those from Moonbug, on Showmax.