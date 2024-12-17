MTN, KnowRoaming, team up for travel eSIM

Photo courtesy KnowRoaming.

New service offers data bundles ranging from 1GB to 20GB, with pricing tailored to more than 150 countries.

MTN, in partnership with KnowRoaming, has introduced a Travel eSIM that allows customers to purchase data bundles in a cost-effective way to manage international data usage effectively, and limiting possible bill shock.

The Travel eSIM complements MTN’s existing International Roaming Data options. It offers data bundles ranging from 1GB to 20GB, with pricing tailored to each country. For instance, travellers can purchase a 1GB data bundle in Dubai, valid for 7 days, for R69, in the UK for R79, the USA for R69 or Tanzania for R79. For those staying longer, a 5GB bundle valid for 15 days is available for R229 in Dubai, R259 in the UK, R279 in the USA or R319 in Tanzania.

The service is available to South Africans travelling across over 150 destinations. It also provides customers with regional multi-country data bundles for those who travel across multiple countries in one trip. For example, a European regional Travel eSIM covering 39 countries in Europe is priced from just R69 for 1GB, automatically connecting to local networks as customers enter each new country.

Says Jason Probert, general manager of digital services at MTN South Africa, “With a simple installation and a sign-up process that takes less than 5 minutes, Travel eSIM offers customers seamless internet connectivity in selected countries, giving them the freedom to choose from various country-specific or regional data roaming bundles. The service is entirely digital, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card.

“Travel eSIM is data-only, allowing customers to use it for internet-based services such as WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook.”

Compatible with devices supporting eSIM technology, the service is designed for use in eligible countries or regions and works in tandem with MTN’s existing international roaming options. If customers run out of data, they receive notifications and can top up by logging into the Travel eSIM website. Customers can also activate existing voice- and/or SMS-only roaming bundles and use them in conjunction with the affordable Travel eSIM data bundles.

* For more information or to purchase the Travel eSIM, visit Travelesim.mtn.co.za.