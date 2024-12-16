Flight attendants pop up flying parody

Image courtesy Air Canada component of CUPE

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Just how unpleasant can air travel become? Exaggerated scenarios were showcased at an interactive pop-up in Montreal to highlight challenges.

An interactive pop-up in Old Montreal last weekend (13-15 December 2024) highlighted the poor working conditions of flight attendants and how bad flying could become for passengers. The Unfair Canada parody showcased an exaggerated look at the airline’s corporate greed with an imagined set of “new features”.

Visitors to the pop-up could see how planes no longer have seats (“you have to stand like it’s a bus”), a new drink size that is served from an eye dropper, and updated carry-on requirements (“you can’t even bring your phone”).

“Everyone has their frustrations with flying, but for us as flight attendants, working hundreds of unpaid hours shoots to the top of the list,” said Wesley Lesosky, president of the Air Canada component of CUPE, the union representing 10,000 flight attendants at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge.

“Flight attendants are largely only paid while the flight is in motion, working for free while boarding, deplaning and carrying out critical safety checks. As we head into contract negotiations, we want to show Air Canada they need to give their workers the respect and the proper pay they deserve.

“As workers, we’re at a breaking point,” said Lesosky. “We know how frustrating flying with Air Canada can be for everyone, and we want people to know we’re right there with them – often unpaid.”

While at the pop-up, visitors had the opportunity to send an email to Air Canada, demanding they start paying their flight attendants properly. The pop-up is part of a national Unfair Canada campaign to end unpaid work.