CES 2025: Land Aircraft Carrier prepares for air

A new modular transportation concept made its first appearance outside China during the CES expo in Las Vegas this week.

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week, China’s Xpeng Aeroht introduced a modular transportation concept, the Land Aircraft Carrier, marking its first appearance in the United States.

This innovative vehicle combines a ground-based electric vehicle, known as the “Mothership,” with a deployable eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft. The concept aims to integrate terrestrial and aerial travel into a single, adaptable system for urban and intercity mobility.

Key Specifications and Features

The Land Aircraft Carrier consists of two primary components: a multi-functional ground vehicle and a compact eVTOL aircraft. Together, these elements provide flexibility for a variety of travel scenarios, from congested urban streets to open air corridors.

Ground Vehicle (“Mothership”)

Dimensions : Measuring approximately 5.5 meters in length, 2 meters in width, and 2 meters in height, the Mothership is designed to fit within standard parking spaces.

: Measuring approximately 5.5 meters in length, 2 meters in width, and 2 meters in height, the Mothership is designed to fit within standard parking spaces. Powertrain : The vehicle is equipped with an extended-range electric powertrain built on an 800V platform. This configuration supports a combined driving range of up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).

: The vehicle is equipped with an extended-range electric powertrain built on an 800V platform. This configuration supports a combined driving range of up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles). Drive System : Featuring three axles and six wheels, the Mothership offers enhanced stability and off-road capabilities, making it suitable for a range of terrains.

: Featuring three axles and six wheels, the Mothership offers enhanced stability and off-road capabilities, making it suitable for a range of terrains. Integration: The Mothership serves as both a transportation platform and a charging station for the eVTOL aircraft, enabling efficient battery replenishment while on the move.

eVTOL Aircraft

Design : The eVTOL aircraft features a two-seat configuration with six vertical propellers for lift and two ducted fans for horizontal propulsion.

: The eVTOL aircraft features a two-seat configuration with six vertical propellers for lift and two ducted fans for horizontal propulsion. Deployment : When needed, the aircraft can be deployed from the Mothership. The rotor arms extend, and the aircraft transitions to flight readiness within minutes.

: When needed, the aircraft can be deployed from the Mothership. The rotor arms extend, and the aircraft transitions to flight readiness within minutes. Range and Operation: While specific flight range details are yet to be disclosed, the aircraft is designed for short to medium-distance urban and intercity routes. It can be piloted manually or operated remotely via advanced control systems.

CES 2025 Launch

The showcase of the Land Aircraft Carrier at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week marks the first time the company has presented this concept to an international audience. Attendees are being given a closer look at the modular design, which allows the Mothership and eVTOL aircraft to function as an integrated unit, while also operating independently when required.

During the event, Xpeng Aeroht is emphasising the practical applications of the Land Aircraft Carrier, particularly in addressing urban transportation challenges. The system’s modularity aims to offer a versatile solution for navigating congested cities and enabling more efficient travel over medium distances. Its design also aligns with broader industry trends toward electrification and sustainable mobility.

Market Plans

Xpeng Aeroht has announced plans to begin mass production of the Land Aircraft Carrier in 2026. The anticipated price point is approximately 2-million yuan (around US$280,000). The company has reportedly received over 2,000 pre-orders, reflecting strong interest from early adopters. Initial production will likely focus on markets with supportive regulatory environments for eVTOL operations.

The Land Aircraft Carrier’s launch at CES 2025 underscores the growing interest in modular mobility solutions, but it also highlights some of the challenges that remain for eVTOL technology. Regulatory frameworks for urban air mobility (UAM) are still evolving, particularly in densely populated areas. The infrastructure required to support widespread adoption of eVTOL systems, such as vertiports and charging stations, is in its infancy.

Questions about safety, noise levels, and energy efficiency will need to be addressed as Xpeng Aeroht moves toward commercialisation. While the modular approach offers flexibility, the system’s practicality in real-world scenarios will depend on how well these challenges are managed.

However, Xpeng Aeroht’s participation in CES underscores the growing role of eVTOL technology in shaping next-generation mobility solutions, even as the industry continues to address significant technical and regulatory challenges.