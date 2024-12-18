Thule Gauntlet Attache: Rugged protection, sleek execution

Photo courtesy Thule

With a tough clamshell design and minimalist appeal, the Thule Gauntlet Attache exudes practicality for traveling professionals, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

What is it?

The first impression of a laptop bag tends to come down to two factors: how sleek it looks and how sturdy it feels. The Thule Gauntlet Attache ticks both boxes at first glance, but what sets it apart is not immediately obvious. It’s only when you dig into the details – and actually use the bag – that thoughtful design and rugged build reveal themselves.

For a brand like Thule, renowned for everything from roof racks to travel accessories, durability is an expectation rather than a surprise. The Gauntlet Attache captures that tradition in a combination of hard-wearing materials that project both elegance and resilience.

A shell-like exterior offers a subtle toughness, thanks to a rigid EVA foam structure, which protects devices from impacts without adding bulk. It’s a fine balance to strike, and Thule has executed it with precision, even if to a fault.

At 14 inches across, the Gauntlet is tailored for slim laptops or tablets, particularly those in the 13- to 14-inch range, like the MacBook Air or Dell XPS, with which we tried it out.

The clamshell design allows the bag to open fully and function like a workstation, meaning one can use the laptop without removing it from the case. This feature seems deceptively simple but proved immensely practical when I needed quick access in an airport lounge during recent travels. It meant lightning-fast action not only in meeting deadlines, but also in scooping up my gear when my delayed flight was called.

Inside, the layout mirrors Thule’s emphasis on efficiency. A snug, padded compartment holds the laptop in place, while the opposing side features elastic straps to keep accessories like chargers, cables, or a mouse secure. There’s no sprawling mess of pockets here – just enough organisation to meet essential needs without feeling cluttered. It’s an approach that speaks to minimalists and professionals alike, offering utility without over-engineering the space.

That said, it does mean having an extra accessory, like a backpack, to carry other travel essentials.

The Gauntlet’s zips are robust and weather-resistant, gliding smoothly without snagging, which is more than can be said for many bags in this category. Again, this is a boon when gathering up one’s gear in a hurry while travelling.

In practice, they form a reliable seal against dust and light rain, critical when you’re carrying valuable electronics.

It is in its portability that the Gauntlet shines. The padded shoulder strap and grab handle are both solid, offering comfort without feeling flimsy. However, this is where a small compromise appears: while the strap is serviceable, it lacks the added cushioning found in premium laptop bags. It’s not uncomfortable, but for longer carrying periods, can dig in.

Aesthetically, the Gauntlet is understated but modern. It’s not trying to win awards for being flashy, but the black finish and angular contours give it a sharp, professional aesthetic, ideal for formal travel.

The price point of the Gauntlet Attache reflects its build quality and targeted features. It’s a case of paying for reliability, which regular travellers will appreciate. But, if all you want is a pouch in which to toss your laptop, the Gauntlet’s premium feel might seem like overkill.

Comparatively, the Gauntlet Attache strikes a middle ground that is hard to achieve: sturdy enough to handle rough handling but sleek enough not to feel cumbersome.

After extended use, strengths and weaknesses emerge clearly. On the positive side, the rigid structure and clamshell design make it one of the most functional bags in its category, particularly for travellers who need quick access to their devices. The build quality provides confidence that the bag will endure years of wear and tear. A minimalist layout is a breath of fresh air in a category of overly complicated storage compartments.

However, there are compromises. The storage capacity, while perfectly sufficient for essentials, is limiting for users who like to pack additional accessories. This is not your emergency overnight bag if your luggage is “lost” by the airline.

What does it cost?

R2,499 at https://thulestore.co.za/

Why does it matter?

The Thule Gauntlet Attache is a smartly designed, hard-shell laptop bag that balances protection and portability with finesse. It caters to professionals, travellers, and minimalists who need their devices safeguarded without adding unnecessary bulk. Its thoughtful features and durable build make it an investment that pays off for those who demand reliability.

What are the biggest negatives?

Shoulder strap lacks premium comfort.

Limited capacity for additional accessories.

Higher price may not suit budget-conscious users.

What are the biggest positives?

Rigid, durable clamshell design provides excellent device protection.

Minimalist and practical layout suits travellers.

It is great to use in rush-and-go environments like airport lounges.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.