CES GadgetWings: Delta tech takes off

Photo supplied

In its centenary year, Delta Air Lines came to Las Vegas to declare it was focused on the future.

Delta Air Lines, a venerable titan of the skies, decided to shake off its 100thyear midlife crisis by throwing a tech-laden bash at CES 2025. Held at the Sphere in Las Vegas—a venue that looks like a golf ball on steroids—Delta’s keynote was a spectacle of innovation, partnerships, and a dash of rock ‘n’ roll.

4K HDR QLED Screens: Because in-flight movies deserve better

Remember those grainy, seat-back screens that made every movie look like it was filmed through a potato? Delta says it’s had enough. In collaboration with Thales Avionics, it is upgrading to 4K HDR QLED screens across its fleet, starting in 2026. Yes, you’ll have to wait a bit, but soon your in-flight binge-watching will rival your home setup. Just don’t get too comfortable; it’s still an airplane seat.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Untangling the headphone dilemma

Fumbling with wired headphones at 10,000 metres is so last decade. Delta announced plans to offer Bluetooth connectivity in all cabins, allowing passengers to pair their personal wireless devices seamlessly. No more wrestling with cords or using those flimsy airline headphones that double as medieval torture devices.

AI-Powered ‘Concierge’ Chatbot: Digital travel buddy

Delta’s diving into the AI pool with its new Concierge chatbot. This digital assistant will provide efficient routes, travel reminders, and tailored recommendations based on your location and travel plans. In the future, it might even suggest what to pack and how to dress for the weather. It’s like having a personal assistant, minus the attitude or salary.

YouTube Partnership: Ad-Free streaming for SkyMiles members

In a move to keep you glued to your screen, Delta has partnered with YouTube to offer ad-free streaming for SkyMiles members. Now you can watch cat videos and DIY fail compilations without interruption, all while cruising at cruising altitude. Just try not to laugh too hard; that may violate the T&Cs.

Uber Integration: Earn miles on the ground

Delta’s not just focusing on the skies; it’s eyeing your ground transportation too. SkyMiles members can now link their Uber accounts to earn miles on rides to and from airports, as well as on eligible restaurant and grocery orders. It’s like getting rewarded for spending money you were going to spend anyway.

Sustainability Initiatives: Saving the planet, one flight at a time

Delta’s making a green pivot, partnering with Airbus to develop more fuel-efficient airplanes and explore hydrogen-powered flight projects. They’re aiming for sustainable aviation fuel to make up at least 95% of their fuel consumption by 2050. It’s an ambitious goal, but we’ve got to start somewhere if we want to keep enjoying window-seat views without cooking the planet.

Lenny Kravitz Performance: Because why not?

To cap off the keynote, Delta brought out rock legend Lenny Kravitz for an exclusive performance. Because nothing says “cutting-edge technology” like a guitar solo. It was a nod to Delta’s centennial celebrations, reminding everyone that while technology evolves, good music – and good marketing – never goes out of style.