MTN offers Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for R999 a month

Vivo has made a Mobile World Congress announcement even though the event was cancelled, and unveiled the third generation of its Apex concept smartphone – the Apex 2020. With a sub-brand known for iconic innovation, the Apex 2020 builds on the success of its previous generations to feature more cutting-edge technologies.

The Apex 2020 has a 120° FullView edgeless display that removes side edges and bezels from the front view. With an In-Display Camera and Vivo Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, the device has a unibody design with no openings. Vivo also successfully embeds a gimbal-like structure into Apex 2020’s main camera, which is equipped with a 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom. This feature showcases Vivo’s latest achievements and future plans to offer extraordinary visual effects and enhanced photography.

Harry Hong, general manager of product at Vivo says: “Apex is never a mere ‘concept’ or a glimpse of ‘imagination’. It’s a creation that goes beyond any previous experience brought by mobile technology. Through Apex 2020, we are proud to see Vivo’s vision come to life as a technology company that continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology and explore what lies beyond the ordinary. It also showcases our ambition to achieve our aspirations step-by-step. vivo will continue to put Apex’s innovative technologies into practice, allowing more consumers to be empowered by such technology.”

The device is wrapped in a 6.45-inch curved display that bends at an angle of up to 120° on both sides. This helps remove side edges and bezels from the front view and results in an ultra-bezel-less display. For both aesthetic and practical considerations, physical buttons are replaced by a virtual pressure-sensing button. The “invisible”, non-mechanical front camera presents a Super Unibody design with no openings and expands the internal space.

The handset features increased light transmittance of the screen right above the front camera to 6 times of the other part of the screen, and effectively reducing optical interference, diffraction and stray flashes through a series of algorithm optimisations to increase the photography quality. The final image quality is also enhanced through a series of algorithm optimisations. The 16MP front camera features a 4-in-1 super-pixel photosensitive chip, realising the innovation of capturing clear images with the In-Display Camera.

Currently, almost all high magnification zoom solutions in the industry depend on hybrid zoom. As different fixed magnifications need to be integrated with digital algorithms for output, there is a level of compromise in resolution and image quality. The Apex 2020 comes with Continuous Optical Zoom, becoming the world’s first smartphone equipped with high-magnification continuous zoom. It can achieve continuous optical zoom under high magnifications between 5x-7.5x and produce images in high resolution and quality rather than filling focal lengths through digital magnification.

It is equipped with a “4-group lens combination” with two groups fixed and two groups movable, which achieves high-magnification continuous zoom and real-time focus at one time. With the support of a periscope structure, the entire module is only 6.2 mm thick, therefore, making it possible for this professional-grade lens to be incorporated into the Apex’s ultra-thin body. To further enhance the image quality, Vivo has incorporated a leading multi-frame algorithm so that scenery from afar can also be easily captured.

The Apex 2020 features the revolutionary Vivo Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, which recharges a handset with a 2000mAh battery in only 20 minutes, offering a faster charging experience than conventional wired flash charging.

To read more about the device, please visit: https://www.vivo.com/en/activity/apex2020