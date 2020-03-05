Product of the Day
MTN offers Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for R999 a month
The new foldable phone from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip, is now available from MTN on contract, starting at R999 a month on a 36-month plan. That is similar to the pricing on top-of-the-range iPhones in South Africa. The 24-month plan will cost R1499 per month.
The Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices, is also available at MTN, starting from R649 per month for 36 months and R899 per month for 24 months on the Made For Me XS contract.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 range, unveiled on 11 February, introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, says MTN, “the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones easier and better – enjoy personalised music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go, everywhere you go”.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series, including Z Flip flagships are available at MTN stores and online on the following deals:
|Deal
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|Samsung Galaxy S20+
|Samsung Galaxy Ultra
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|Made For Me XS36 Months contract
|R649
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R749
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R899
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R999
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off
|Made For Me XS24 Months contract
|R899
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R999
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R1199
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off + R500 Takealot Voucher
|R1499
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off
More price plans are available on www.mtn.co.za
Product of the Day
Samsung reveals curved displays for offices
We’ve seen curved displays for gamers, but what about providing comfort to an office worker? BRYAN TURNER reports on Samsung’s new T55 monitors.
Curved displays and TVs have become popular in the last few years, with the former becoming popular in the gaming segment because of the comfort they provide for extended use. But what about offices workers and “prosumers” who need to work for extended periods of time? Until recently, they weren’t considered.
Last week, Samsung changed that by revealing the new T55 monitor that features a whopping 1000R curve, which means if several monitors were placed in a circle, the radius of the circle would be 1000mm or 1m. Certain models also feature TÜV Rhineland’s Eye Comfort certification.
The T55 series has three sizes: the C24T55 at 24-inches, C27T55 at 27-inches, and C32T55 at 32-inches. The panels are full HD resolution with 250 nites of brightness, and Samsung’s signature high contrast ratio of 3000:1.
The screens displays 16.7-million colours and reproduces 88% of the Adobe RGB, and 88% of the DCI-P3 colour spaces, which is more than enough for an office environment and may be suitable for graphic design spaces.
The key selling point is the 1000R curve, where the lower number means more curved. Most monitors in the space sit at around 1500R to 1800R, so a 1000R curve is noticeably different.
Specifications of Samsung’s T55 Displays:
- C24T55 – 24-inch C27T55 – 27-inch C32T55 – 32-inch
- Resolution – 1920 × 1080
- Maximum Refresh Rate – 75 Hz
- Response Time – 4 ms
- Brightness – 250 cd/m²
- Contrast – 3000:1
- Viewing Angles – 178°/178° horizontal/vertical
- Curvature – 1000R
- Aspect Ratio – 16:9
- AdobeRGB – 88%
- DCI-P3 – 88%
- Inputs – DisplayPort, D-Sub, HDMI
While Samsung lists all three T55 monitors on its website, no release date has been set.
Product of the Day
MWC: Vivo unveils all-screen smartphone
Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has unveiled the Apex 2020, which features an edgeless display with a 97.92% screen-to-body ratio.
Vivo has made a Mobile World Congress announcement even though the event was cancelled, and unveiled the third generation of its Apex concept smartphone – the Apex 2020. With a sub-brand known for iconic innovation, the Apex 2020 builds on the success of its previous generations to feature more cutting-edge technologies.
The Apex 2020 has a 120° FullView edgeless display that removes side edges and bezels from the front view. With an In-Display Camera and Vivo Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, the device has a unibody design with no openings. Vivo also successfully embeds a gimbal-like structure into Apex 2020’s main camera, which is equipped with a 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom. This feature showcases Vivo’s latest achievements and future plans to offer extraordinary visual effects and enhanced photography.
Harry Hong, general manager of product at Vivo says: “Apex is never a mere ‘concept’ or a glimpse of ‘imagination’. It’s a creation that goes beyond any previous experience brought by mobile technology. Through Apex 2020, we are proud to see Vivo’s vision come to life as a technology company that continues to push the boundaries of mobile technology and explore what lies beyond the ordinary. It also showcases our ambition to achieve our aspirations step-by-step. vivo will continue to put Apex’s innovative technologies into practice, allowing more consumers to be empowered by such technology.”
The device is wrapped in a 6.45-inch curved display that bends at an angle of up to 120° on both sides. This helps remove side edges and bezels from the front view and results in an ultra-bezel-less display. For both aesthetic and practical considerations, physical buttons are replaced by a virtual pressure-sensing button. The “invisible”, non-mechanical front camera presents a Super Unibody design with no openings and expands the internal space.
The handset features increased light transmittance of the screen right above the front camera to 6 times of the other part of the screen, and effectively reducing optical interference, diffraction and stray flashes through a series of algorithm optimisations to increase the photography quality. The final image quality is also enhanced through a series of algorithm optimisations. The 16MP front camera features a 4-in-1 super-pixel photosensitive chip, realising the innovation of capturing clear images with the In-Display Camera.
Currently, almost all high magnification zoom solutions in the industry depend on hybrid zoom. As different fixed magnifications need to be integrated with digital algorithms for output, there is a level of compromise in resolution and image quality. The Apex 2020 comes with Continuous Optical Zoom, becoming the world’s first smartphone equipped with high-magnification continuous zoom. It can achieve continuous optical zoom under high magnifications between 5x-7.5x and produce images in high resolution and quality rather than filling focal lengths through digital magnification.
It is equipped with a “4-group lens combination” with two groups fixed and two groups movable, which achieves high-magnification continuous zoom and real-time focus at one time. With the support of a periscope structure, the entire module is only 6.2 mm thick, therefore, making it possible for this professional-grade lens to be incorporated into the Apex’s ultra-thin body. To further enhance the image quality, Vivo has incorporated a leading multi-frame algorithm so that scenery from afar can also be easily captured.
The Apex 2020 features the revolutionary Vivo Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W, which recharges a handset with a 2000mAh battery in only 20 minutes, offering a faster charging experience than conventional wired flash charging.
To read more about the device, please visit: https://www.vivo.com/en/activity/apex2020