Galaxy AI comes to more Samsung devices

The smartphone maker’s global expansion of its AI tools, launched on the S24 range, is now bringing Galaxy AI to previous models.

Galaxy AI features have now arrived on more Galaxy devices, following their launch by Samsung Electronics on the S24 range in January.

Galaxy AI has been enabled on other handsets through a new One UI 6.1 update made available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series.

It started to roll out from the end of March and was almost immediately available in South Africa. Gadget tested it successfully on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It will eventually come to all Galaxy devices released in recent years.

It uses a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI.

“Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible,” says TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics. “This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100-million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI.”

Samsung provided the following information.on the new features:

Even more Galaxy users will now be able to take advantage of the communication-enhancing Galaxy AI features available on AI-supported models. The features include the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using Chat Assist. Galaxy users can experience the power of real-time interactions through Live Translate, which provides voice and text translations for phone calls. With Interpreter, users can also engage in spontaneous conversations with locals while traveling as the split-screen feature generates text translations for live conversations.

The broader integration of Galaxy AI across the Galaxy ecosystem also enables a seamless user experience in day-to-day tasks on AI-supported models, driving new levels of efficiency. Search functions are improved through Circle to Search with Google, which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture.

Life-enhancing organisation features such as Note Assist allow users to create formats, generate summaries and translate notes, while Browsing Assist enables individuals to stay up to speed faster by generating comprehensive summaries of news articles. Transcript Assist can also easily transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations.

Galaxy’s latest update delivers a suite of Galaxy AI tools that encourages creative freedom even after a photo is taken. Through Generative Edit, AI-supported devices can easily resize, reposition or realign objects in photos to perfect a great shot. Users can also polish any photo faster and easier than ever with Edit Suggestion. No need for multiple re-shots as Instant Slow-mo can generate additional frames for slow-motion videos to capture action-packed moments.

Customising Galaxy devices is even easier than before through AI-generated wallpapers, enabling AI-supported devices to bring users’ creativity to life.