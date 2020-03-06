Garmin unveils new GPS for motorbikes

Garmin has announced the zūmo XT all-terrain GPS motorcycle navigator, which is designed to help riders navigate on and off the beaten path. The device features a glove-friendly touchscreen with an ultra-bright 5.5-inch display for use in direct sunlight. It also has passed military-grade 810G drop test standards.

“The zūmo XT is able to take on any type of adventure, regardless of the weather or rugged terrain, it’s ready to venture wherever the rider chooses,” says Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With its new, larger display offering an impressive ultra-bright touchscreen, riders will have the advantage of easily seeing their screen even on bright sunny days. Visibility of the route ahead is further enhanced with a choice to mount zūmo XT in traditional landscape or portrait mode.”

The motorcycle GPS boasts an impressive feature set, starting with new Garmin Adventurous Routing options that find scenic routes. Adventure riders – seeking more than spoken turn-by-turn street directions from their zūmo navigators – can explore new places, thanks to preloaded topographic maps that show public land boundaries, and 4×4 roads.

Garmin Explore helps adventure-seekers plan trips and later access routes, tracks, and waypoints across the zūmo XT, a smartphone or a computer. In addition, riders can access Birdseye Satellite Imagery with direct-to-device downloads that do not require a subscription.

Sight-seeing is consolidated with the zūmo XT’s lineup of options that include the History database of notable sites, iOverlander points of interest, Ultimate Public Campgrounds, a U.S. National Parks directory, TripAdvisor traveller ratings and Foursquare content – offering millions of popular places to explore.

Storing or sharing adventures is possible with the new track recorder option built into the navigator. Users can wirelessly import their GPX files after pairing their phones to the zūmo XT using the free Garmin Drive app. Additionally, the Garmin Drive app will allow riders access to smart notifications, real-time fuel prices, and live traffic and weather.

Designed with built-in convenience, it offers a number of safety features, including Bluetooth hands-free calling, rider alerts for potential hazards, automatic incident notifications for family or loved ones in case an incident occurs.

The zūmo XT is expected to be available in March with a suggested retail price of $499.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/zūmo.