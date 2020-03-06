Product of the Day
Garmin unveils new GPS for motorbikes
The new Garmin zūmo XT is a GPS that’s designed for motorcycles, showcasing an ultra-bright screen with rain resistance.
Garmin has announced the zūmo XT all-terrain GPS motorcycle navigator, which is designed to help riders navigate on and off the beaten path. The device features a glove-friendly touchscreen with an ultra-bright 5.5-inch display for use in direct sunlight. It also has passed military-grade 810G drop test standards.
“The zūmo XT is able to take on any type of adventure, regardless of the weather or rugged terrain, it’s ready to venture wherever the rider chooses,” says Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With its new, larger display offering an impressive ultra-bright touchscreen, riders will have the advantage of easily seeing their screen even on bright sunny days. Visibility of the route ahead is further enhanced with a choice to mount zūmo XT in traditional landscape or portrait mode.”
The motorcycle GPS boasts an impressive feature set, starting with new Garmin Adventurous Routing options that find scenic routes. Adventure riders – seeking more than spoken turn-by-turn street directions from their zūmo navigators – can explore new places, thanks to preloaded topographic maps that show public land boundaries, and 4×4 roads.
Garmin Explore helps adventure-seekers plan trips and later access routes, tracks, and waypoints across the zūmo XT, a smartphone or a computer. In addition, riders can access Birdseye Satellite Imagery with direct-to-device downloads that do not require a subscription.
Sight-seeing is consolidated with the zūmo XT’s lineup of options that include the History database of notable sites, iOverlander points of interest, Ultimate Public Campgrounds, a U.S. National Parks directory, TripAdvisor traveller ratings and Foursquare content – offering millions of popular places to explore.
Storing or sharing adventures is possible with the new track recorder option built into the navigator. Users can wirelessly import their GPX files after pairing their phones to the zūmo XT using the free Garmin Drive app. Additionally, the Garmin Drive app will allow riders access to smart notifications, real-time fuel prices, and live traffic and weather.
Designed with built-in convenience, it offers a number of safety features, including Bluetooth hands-free calling, rider alerts for potential hazards, automatic incident notifications for family or loved ones in case an incident occurs.
The zūmo XT is expected to be available in March with a suggested retail price of $499.99. To learn more, visit garmin.com/zūmo.
Product of the Day
MTN offers Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for R999 a month
The new foldable phone from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip, is now available from MTN on contract, starting at R999 a month on a 36-month plan. That is similar to the pricing on top-of-the-range iPhones in South Africa. The 24-month plan will cost R1499 per month.
The Galaxy S20, a new series of flagship devices, is also available at MTN, starting from R649 per month for 36 months and R899 per month for 24 months on the Made For Me XS contract.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 range, unveiled on 11 February, introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality. Along with the camera, says MTN, “the Galaxy S20 makes the experience of everything we love to do with our phones easier and better – enjoy personalised music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be seen and play console-style games on-the-go, everywhere you go”.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series, including Z Flip flagships are available at MTN stores and online on the following deals:
|Deal
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|Samsung Galaxy S20+
|Samsung Galaxy Ultra
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|Made For Me XS36 Months contract
|R649
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R749
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R899
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R999
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off
|Made For Me XS24 Months contract
|R899
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R999
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off+ R500 Takealot Voucher
|R1199
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off + R500 Takealot Voucher
|R1499
50Min
50 SMS
500MB Anytime
500MB Night Express+ 20GB Once Off
More price plans are available on www.mtn.co.za
Product of the Day
Samsung reveals curved displays for offices
We’ve seen curved displays for gamers, but what about providing comfort to an office worker? BRYAN TURNER reports on Samsung’s new T55 monitors.
Curved displays and TVs have become popular in the last few years, with the former becoming popular in the gaming segment because of the comfort they provide for extended use. But what about offices workers and “prosumers” who need to work for extended periods of time? Until recently, they weren’t considered.
Last week, Samsung changed that by revealing the new T55 monitor that features a whopping 1000R curve, which means if several monitors were placed in a circle, the radius of the circle would be 1000mm or 1m. Certain models also feature TÜV Rhineland’s Eye Comfort certification.
The T55 series has three sizes: the C24T55 at 24-inches, C27T55 at 27-inches, and C32T55 at 32-inches. The panels are full HD resolution with 250 nites of brightness, and Samsung’s signature high contrast ratio of 3000:1.
The screens displays 16.7-million colours and reproduces 88% of the Adobe RGB, and 88% of the DCI-P3 colour spaces, which is more than enough for an office environment and may be suitable for graphic design spaces.
The key selling point is the 1000R curve, where the lower number means more curved. Most monitors in the space sit at around 1500R to 1800R, so a 1000R curve is noticeably different.
Specifications of Samsung’s T55 Displays:
- C24T55 – 24-inch C27T55 – 27-inch C32T55 – 32-inch
- Resolution – 1920 × 1080
- Maximum Refresh Rate – 75 Hz
- Response Time – 4 ms
- Brightness – 250 cd/m²
- Contrast – 3000:1
- Viewing Angles – 178°/178° horizontal/vertical
- Curvature – 1000R
- Aspect Ratio – 16:9
- AdobeRGB – 88%
- DCI-P3 – 88%
- Inputs – DisplayPort, D-Sub, HDMI
While Samsung lists all three T55 monitors on its website, no release date has been set.