Mentors for the 2024 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition

Samsung, SITA, ‘solve for tomorrow’ with 20 schools

The competition aims to defy barriers by encouraging young people to address the challenges faced by their communities through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.
Samsung is committed to empowering the next generation of innovators and that is why it has joined hands with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) to launch the 2024 Solve for Tomorrow Competition. Solve For Tomorrow aims to defy barriers by encouraging young people to address the challenges faced by their respective communities through Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education. The competition offers grade 10 and 11 learners from public schools in underserved communities the chance to develop the skills and confidence to design tomorrow’s solutions.

The competition has attracted a large number of entries from schools across the country, with the Top 20 schools now officially announced. This is an opportunity for these schools to showcase their innovation and creativity in solving real-world problems.

These are the Top 20 schools that will be competing this year:

School nameProvince
Khwezi Lomso Comprehensive SchoolEastern cape
HTS Louis BothaFree state
Lenakeng Technical SchoolFree state
Lekgarietsi Secondary SchoolFree state
Tiisetsang High SchoolFree state
Tebogwana Engineering School of SpecialisationGauteng
University of Johannesburg AcademyGauteng
Buhlebemfundo Secondary SchoolGauteng
Phulong Secondary SchoolGauteng
NM Tsuene Secondary SchoolGauteng
Lamula Jubilee SecondaryGauteng
Mandisa Shiceka Maths and Science SchooGauteng
Ingqayizivele Secondary SchoolGauteng
Umlazi Comprehensive Technical SchoolKwazulu natal
Phendukani Full service High SchoolKwazulu natal
Adams CollegeKwazulu natal
Mbilwi Secondary SchoolLimpopo
Moyaneng Secondary SchoolLimpopo
Thengwe High SchoolLimpopo
Maphuthaditshaba Secondary SchoolMpumalanga
