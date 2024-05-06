Samsung unveils new Galaxy A series

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

On the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy A Series, Samsung announces its new brand ambassador, amapiano star Kamo Mphela.

Samsung has unveiled the latest Galaxy A 55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in South Africa, on the10th anniversary of the hugely popular A Series.

At the launch in Johannesburg, Samsung also announced its new brand ambassador, the talented Amapiano artist and dance sensation Kamo Mphela. South African rap titan Cassper Nyovest personally “passed on the baton” of representing the brand to Mphela.

“This campaign encapsulates a moment we’ve already passed while also looking into the future. Cassper Nyovest has been a great partner not only to Samsung, but to the Galaxy A Series as he hands the baton to the next generation of awesome,” said Kgomotso Mosiane, marketing lead for mobile experience at Samsung Electronics South Africa.

“As a brand, we believe Kamo Mphela brings with her a unique blend of talent, energy, authenticity, and influence, perfectly aligning with the aspirations and preferences of today’s youth. By leveraging her platform, voice and reach, we aim to deepen connections with Gen Z creators, tapping into their passions and desires to co-create experiences that resonate on a personal level.”

Key features of the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G include an edge-to-edge 6.6-inch infinity screen with Super AMOLED Display. A triple-camera system, wnr super-steady mode for smooth video capture, with UHD VDIS Adaptive VDIS 4K Stabilieation, turns them into video-making powerhouses.

The Galaxy A Series’ two-day battery life ensures users can stay connected and entertained for longer without constantly charging it.

TM Roh, president and head of mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics, said during the Korean launch of the devices in March: “With the Galaxy A series, we are expanding our latest technologies to a wider audience so that more people can benefit from them. ”The Galaxy A55 5G’s advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) produces low-light images of a quality never seen before on Galaxy A series. Night Portrait mode and 12-bit HDR video ensure that capturing an image is never dependent on the perfect lighting.



Samsung is bringing one of its most innovative flagship security features, Samsung Knox Vault, to the Galaxy A series for the very first time, including on the new Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. A hardware-based and tamper-resistant security solution, Samsung Knox Vault offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks by constructing a secure execution environment that is physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory. It can help protect lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords and patterns.