MSI, ACGL open Fortnite tournament series

MSI, Redragon, Sparkfox, and ACGL are hosting the first season in a new Fortnite tournament series. Season one of the #MythicRoyale is being hosted from 3 February until 27 June and features a total prize pool of over R30, 000 spread over the entire season.

Ryan Martyn, Sales and Marketing Director of Syntech, says: “After we saw how passionately the South African gaming and streamer communities responded to our partnership with ACGL during the #StreamerRoyale Fortnite tournament last year, it was clear that we wanted to do more to support the Fortnite player base.

“Season one of the #MythicRoyale will be powered by our longtime partners Redragon and Sparkfox. Joining them is MSI, our latest partner in the gaming space. These brands all share our aspiration of providing accessible platforms for gamers to connect and compete, whatever their skill level or preferred platform.”

Fortnite players across all platforms (PC, console, and mobile) will be able to compete in ACGL’s regular weekly tournaments and daily matchfinders, accruing ELO points as they play. Completing a monthly cycle and placing in the top 60 of the ELO leaderboards will ensure a spot in the custom #MythicRoyale lobby finale.

The monthly finales will rotate Solos, Duos, and Squads modes throughout the first season. Each month’s finale will be streamed live via the ACGL YouTube channel.

Mechiel Schoeman, Marketing Manager of MSI South Africa, says: “We’re excited to partner with ACGL once again, this time alongside our latest distributor Syntech. Together, we’re continuing our drive to support the passionate local gaming community, whether they’re playing on an MSI Gaming system or mobile. The #MythicRoyale thus helps drive that passion in the gaming community, whilst simultaneous giving rise to exciting content creation opportunities, which fits perfectly with our “For Gamers and Creators” slogan.”

The following dates have been set for the Mythic Royale monthly finales:

Solo: 29 February

Duo: 28 March

Squad: 25 April

Solo: 30 May

Duo: 27 June

To celebrate the partnership with MSI, Redragon, & Sparkfox, ACGL users can unlock a new Avatar kit to customise their user profile. To secure the Avatar kit, the following goals will need to be completed during the course of the season:

Watch a Mythic Royale live stream

Comment on a Mythic Royale article

Play in one Fortnite tournament

For more information about the #MythicRoyale tournament powered by MSI, Redragon, and Sparkfox, including dates and rules, or the registration page, click here. Registration is open now.