MSI, ACGL open Fortnite tournament series
MSI, Redragon, Sparkfox, and ACGL are hosting a Fortnite tournament from now to 27 June, with a prize pool of over R30,000.
MSI, Redragon, Sparkfox, and ACGL are hosting the first season in a new Fortnite tournament series. Season one of the #MythicRoyale is being hosted from 3 February until 27 June and features a total prize pool of over R30, 000 spread over the entire season.
Ryan Martyn, Sales and Marketing Director of Syntech, says: “After we saw how passionately the South African gaming and streamer communities responded to our partnership with ACGL during the #StreamerRoyale Fortnite tournament last year, it was clear that we wanted to do more to support the Fortnite player base.
“Season one of the #MythicRoyale will be powered by our longtime partners Redragon and Sparkfox. Joining them is MSI, our latest partner in the gaming space. These brands all share our aspiration of providing accessible platforms for gamers to connect and compete, whatever their skill level or preferred platform.”
Fortnite players across all platforms (PC, console, and mobile) will be able to compete in ACGL’s regular weekly tournaments and daily matchfinders, accruing ELO points as they play. Completing a monthly cycle and placing in the top 60 of the ELO leaderboards will ensure a spot in the custom #MythicRoyale lobby finale.
The monthly finales will rotate Solos, Duos, and Squads modes throughout the first season. Each month’s finale will be streamed live via the ACGL YouTube channel.
Mechiel Schoeman, Marketing Manager of MSI South Africa, says: “We’re excited to partner with ACGL once again, this time alongside our latest distributor Syntech. Together, we’re continuing our drive to support the passionate local gaming community, whether they’re playing on an MSI Gaming system or mobile. The #MythicRoyale thus helps drive that passion in the gaming community, whilst simultaneous giving rise to exciting content creation opportunities, which fits perfectly with our “For Gamers and Creators” slogan.”
The following dates have been set for the Mythic Royale monthly finales:
- Solo: 29 February
- Duo: 28 March
- Squad: 25 April
- Solo: 30 May
- Duo: 27 June
To celebrate the partnership with MSI, Redragon, & Sparkfox, ACGL users can unlock a new Avatar kit to customise their user profile. To secure the Avatar kit, the following goals will need to be completed during the course of the season:
- Watch a Mythic Royale live stream
- Comment on a Mythic Royale article
- Play in one Fortnite tournament
For more information about the #MythicRoyale tournament powered by MSI, Redragon, and Sparkfox, including dates and rules, or the registration page, click here. Registration is open now.
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales out now for Nintendo Switch
The creators of The Witcher series of games have released Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales for Nintendo Switch.
Thronebreaker is a single-player role-playing game that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and turn-based battles. It spins the tale of Meve, war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced, once again, to enter the warpath and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.
A set of free digital goodies comes with Thronebreaker, including the official soundtrack, concept art from the game, as well as an annotated map of Lyria. Details on how to claim these goodies can be found on the dedicated website.
The game was ported to the Nintendo Switch by Crunching Koalas, in close cooperation with CD PROJEKT RED, and is available for download now on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The title is also available on GOG.COM, Steam, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more information regarding the game, visit thewitcher.com/thronebreaker.
Queen Sono trailer released
The trailer for Queen Sono has been released, revealing a look into the highly-anticipated Netflix Original.
The 6 part action-packed series follows Netflix’s heroine Queen, played by Pearl Thusi, as she works with her skilled team to fight crime and save the lives of African citizens.
The series features 37 locations in and around Johannesburg and features dialect in Xhosa, Russian, Afrikaans, Zulu, and French.
Joining Pearl on this mission is a star-studded cast, including the multi-talented Vuyo Dabula, Kate Liquorish, Chi Mhende, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren and Ma’ Abigail Kubeka. The series is directed by Kagiso Lediga and Tebogo Malope.
Queen Sono premiers globally in 190 countries on 28 February 2020.
Read more about the show here.