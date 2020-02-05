Stream of the Day
The New Pope – Now streaming on Showmax
Jude Law reprises his role as “young pope” Pius XIII, but Sir John Brannox is gunning for his seat of power in The Vatican.
The New Pope, IMDB’s third-most anticipated TV show of 2020, is now streaming first on Showmax. Jude Law reprises his role as “young pope” Pius XIII. Sir John Brannox, played by John Malkovich (another two-time Oscar nominee), is gunning for his seat of power in The Vatican, and already earning high praise as The New Pope.
The Young Pope, the original 2016 series, made Time Magazine’s list of the Ten Best Mini-series of the 2010s. Law was nominated for a Golden Globe for what The Guardian called “a lacerating performance – his young pope is brutally calculating, occasionally almost charming and never less than terrifying.”
The new series opens with Pius lying in a coma, with his replacement not working well for The Vatican, and pressure mounting to appoint a new pope.
Enter the persuasive, seductive Sir John Brannox – soon to be Pope John Paul III. As The Guardian puts it, “Malkovich plays delicate Brannox with a purring, campy charisma; resplendent in a purple suit, a smudge of mascara beneath watchful eyes”.
The result, The Guardian says, is a series “just as rich and ravishing and gloriously enigmatic,” as its predecessor, a “deep dive into the hidden world of the Vatican City, marvelling at its mystique with agnostic fervour.”
Of course, they didn’t hire Law just so we could watch him sleep, as enjoyable as that is, so sooner or later these two powerhouses are going to face off over that gilded throne.
The New Pope’s supporting cast includes Silvio Orlando, Cécile de France, Javier Cámara and Ludivine Sagnier, returning in their roles from The Young Pope. Ulrich Thomsen (Banshee, The Black List), joins the cast this season, alongside some surprising guest stars: Oscar nominee Sharon Stone stops by the papal office in episode 5, and His Holiness takes the opportunity to ask for her advice on what the church could do “to make itself more eloquent.” It’s a very funny scene (hint, there is some crossing and uncrossing of knees), and there’s a similarly amusing cameo from Marilyn Manson in episode 4.
In Italy, that anticipation led to the January premiere drawing almost 1-million viewers, dwarfing Game of Thrones’ release figures there. And audiences loved it, giving it the highest-ever rating for a Sky drama premiere in Italy.
The New Pope is now available to stream on Showmax.
Stream of the Day
MSI, ACGL open Fortnite tournament series
MSI, Redragon, Sparkfox, and ACGL are hosting a Fortnite tournament from now to 27 June, with a prize pool of over R30,000.
MSI, Redragon, Sparkfox, and ACGL are hosting the first season in a new Fortnite tournament series. Season one of the #MythicRoyale is being hosted from 3 February until 27 June and features a total prize pool of over R30, 000 spread over the entire season.
Ryan Martyn, Sales and Marketing Director of Syntech, says: “After we saw how passionately the South African gaming and streamer communities responded to our partnership with ACGL during the #StreamerRoyale Fortnite tournament last year, it was clear that we wanted to do more to support the Fortnite player base.
“Season one of the #MythicRoyale will be powered by our longtime partners Redragon and Sparkfox. Joining them is MSI, our latest partner in the gaming space. These brands all share our aspiration of providing accessible platforms for gamers to connect and compete, whatever their skill level or preferred platform.”
Fortnite players across all platforms (PC, console, and mobile) will be able to compete in ACGL’s regular weekly tournaments and daily matchfinders, accruing ELO points as they play. Completing a monthly cycle and placing in the top 60 of the ELO leaderboards will ensure a spot in the custom #MythicRoyale lobby finale.
The monthly finales will rotate Solos, Duos, and Squads modes throughout the first season. Each month’s finale will be streamed live via the ACGL YouTube channel.
Mechiel Schoeman, Marketing Manager of MSI South Africa, says: “We’re excited to partner with ACGL once again, this time alongside our latest distributor Syntech. Together, we’re continuing our drive to support the passionate local gaming community, whether they’re playing on an MSI Gaming system or mobile. The #MythicRoyale thus helps drive that passion in the gaming community, whilst simultaneous giving rise to exciting content creation opportunities, which fits perfectly with our “For Gamers and Creators” slogan.”
The following dates have been set for the Mythic Royale monthly finales:
- Solo: 29 February
- Duo: 28 March
- Squad: 25 April
- Solo: 30 May
- Duo: 27 June
To celebrate the partnership with MSI, Redragon, & Sparkfox, ACGL users can unlock a new Avatar kit to customise their user profile. To secure the Avatar kit, the following goals will need to be completed during the course of the season:
- Watch a Mythic Royale live stream
- Comment on a Mythic Royale article
- Play in one Fortnite tournament
For more information about the #MythicRoyale tournament powered by MSI, Redragon, and Sparkfox, including dates and rules, or the registration page, click here. Registration is open now.
Stream of the Day
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales out now for Nintendo Switch
The creators of The Witcher series of games have released Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales for Nintendo Switch.
Thronebreaker is a single-player role-playing game that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and turn-based battles. It spins the tale of Meve, war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced, once again, to enter the warpath and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.
A set of free digital goodies comes with Thronebreaker, including the official soundtrack, concept art from the game, as well as an annotated map of Lyria. Details on how to claim these goodies can be found on the dedicated website.
The game was ported to the Nintendo Switch by Crunching Koalas, in close cooperation with CD PROJEKT RED, and is available for download now on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The title is also available on GOG.COM, Steam, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more information regarding the game, visit thewitcher.com/thronebreaker.