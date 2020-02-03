Stream of the Day
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales out now for Nintendo Switch
The creators of The Witcher series of games have released Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales for Nintendo Switch.
Thronebreaker is a single-player role-playing game that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and turn-based battles. It spins the tale of Meve, war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced, once again, to enter the warpath and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.
A set of free digital goodies comes with Thronebreaker, including the official soundtrack, concept art from the game, as well as an annotated map of Lyria. Details on how to claim these goodies can be found on the dedicated website.
The game was ported to the Nintendo Switch by Crunching Koalas, in close cooperation with CD PROJEKT RED, and is available for download now on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The title is also available on GOG.COM, Steam, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more information regarding the game, visit thewitcher.com/thronebreaker.
Stream of the Day
Queen Sono trailer released
The trailer for Queen Sono has been released, revealing a look into the highly-anticipated Netflix Original.
The 6 part action-packed series follows Netflix’s heroine Queen, played by Pearl Thusi, as she works with her skilled team to fight crime and save the lives of African citizens.
The series features 37 locations in and around Johannesburg and features dialect in Xhosa, Russian, Afrikaans, Zulu, and French.
Joining Pearl on this mission is a star-studded cast, including the multi-talented Vuyo Dabula, Kate Liquorish, Chi Mhende, Khathu Ramabulana, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren and Ma’ Abigail Kubeka. The series is directed by Kagiso Lediga and Tebogo Malope.
Queen Sono premiers globally in 190 countries on 28 February 2020.
Read more about the show here.
Stream of the Day
New Snapchat game gets half a billion plays
A cooking game called Ready Chef Go, which was released to be played on Snapchat just over a month ago, has had half a billion orders served in the game.
Snap and Mojiworks have announced that half a billion orders have been served in its game, Ready Chef Go!, that’s exclusively available on Snapchat. In the game, friends play together to out-cook other teams of Snapchatters in quick rounds of up to 90 seconds, adding upgrades and ad-driven boosts to get ahead of competing chefs.
Ready Chef Go! was launched on 19 December, and has served over half a billion in-game orders over its first month. The game is now available to players worldwide.
Mojiworks is the first third-party developer to launch a game featuring 3D Bitmojis. In Ready Chef Go!, players team up to prove that they’re the best Bitmoji chefs – brought to life through the 3D version of their avatars.
The game currently includes six restaurant modes that are available at different times of day, and their short development cycles allow a lot of scope for seasonal modes and spontaneous in-game events. Mojiworks is currently working on new modes, progression elements and friend-oriented perks for early 2020.
Mojiworks CEO Matthew Wiggins says: “We think the best place for games is where your friends are, so it’s a joy to make Ready Chef Go! for Snapchat. The Snap Games platform features enabled us to create a wonderfully ‘friend-y’ feeling game with a generous pinch of Bitmoji charm. We’re thrilled that Chef has been so well received and loved by players, and we’re excited to forge ahead with the fantastic team at Snap Games on this and future projects.”
Snap’s Head of Games Partnerships John Imah says: “Our focus has always been on serving our community with fantastic gaming experiences you can share with your friends, and Ready Chef Go! is a great addition to our line-up. It’s fair to say that it has been a hit so far with Snapchatters, and Mojiworks has proven it was the perfect partner to make the first third-party game involving 3D Bitmoji. We’re really looking forward to developing this partnership going forward.”
All Snap Games are designed for high-fidelity mobile gameplay between friends. Launched last April, Snap Games features a curated selection of both first and third-party titles.
Ready Chef Go! is the sixth third-party title to launch on Snap Games, a gaming platform built on the powerful PlayCanvas game engine. Snapchatters can tap the rocket icon to get to Snap Games directly from a Snapchat conversation, and chat with friends as they play.