Mortis Chronicles sings ‘Jingle Spells!’

Noovola have released a demo and Kickstarter of the much-anticipated Mortis Chronicles: Tale of Cowardice, the 2D turn-based indie RPG rich in lore, magic, and demons, are officially releasing today. Mortis Chronicles has been developed by Mark Lecarde, with Noovola supporting production efforts.

Mortis Chronicles: Tale of Cowardice is a turn-based 2D RPG set in the mythical world of Mortis. Play as Evander and his party of rapscallions as they set out to defeat the Grand Demons and protect this magical realm. Will you and your posse succumb to the demonic pressure or will you conquer your foes to restore peace and balance, in this thrilling tale pitting bravery against cowardice?

Put your skills to the test in this tactical turn-based affair and take control of Evander and his squad, each possessing their own set of skills that, strategically combined, can lead towards your enemy’s demise. Outsmart your opponents through hand-on-hand combat, casting powerful spells to heal, revive, and do damage, and conjure ancient magic to expose your opponent’s weaknesses.

Noovola provided the following information on key features of Mortis Chronicles:

Mortis Chronicles couples familiar mechanics with the genre with unique elements of strategy and combat to bring a fresh perspective to the turn-based gaming experience. Here’s a summary of the game’s mechanics below:

Manipulate the turn order to gain an advantage over your enemies to obtain more moves by selecting Pressure, confusing your opponent and disabling their attack in the process.

to gain an advantage over your enemies to obtain more moves by selecting Pressure, confusing your opponent and disabling their attack in the process. Boost your attacks to gain various special effects, by selecting Taunt, provoke your enemies. Select the Expose option to know exactly which moves to use to deal further damage.

your attacks to gain various special effects, by selecting Taunt, provoke your enemies. Select the Expose option to know exactly which moves to use to deal further damage. Conjure up powerful spells from the elements of the planet: Fire, Water, Wind, Lightning, and more! Pay attention to your Magic Points and who you’re facing, as you will only have a limited amount of usage during fights to maximise your damage.

from the elements of the planet: Fire, Water, Wind, Lightning, and more! Pay attention to your and who you’re facing, as you will only have a limited amount of usage during fights to maximise your damage. Be careful, as some enemies will have their own unique abilities . Make sure to dodge this curveball as it could spell a permanent end for you and your party.

. Make sure to dodge this curveball as it could spell a permanent end for you and your party. Break enemy shields to inflict the Stagger effect and earn a short rest to figure out how to proceed in your ongoing engagement.

Learn new skills and upgrade current ones using Class Mastery Points, earned after certain fights.

Anyone looking to try the game can do so here, and those looking to support the campaign can visit the Kickstarter page here.