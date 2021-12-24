Galaxy Racer partners with eLaLiga

Galaxy Racer (GXR), the biggest esports, gaming and lifestyle organisation, has announced a partnership with eLaLiga Santander to present “Beat the Best”, a new online tournament series for amateur FIFA22 and FIFA Online 4 players. Running from December 2021 to May 2022, “Beat the Best ” will run across 13 international competitions online globally, as well as two in-person events in China and the US.

The tournament will feature some of the world’s best up and coming amateur esports players across FIFA titles, as well as celebrities and influencers globally. The amateur players will have the opportunity to compete against one another for a cash prize of $500USD. Those who conquer the tournament will go up against eLaLiga Santander’s special celebrity guest for the chance to win an additional $500USD if they come out on top.

Tournaments will take place across Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Korea, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Russia, Australia, Japan and Indonesia between December 2021 and May 2022, with the face-to-face tournament in China happening March 19th-20th, followed by the United States tournament on June 20th.

ELaLiga Santander is the esports branch of Spanish football’s top division LaLiga, creating a space where the passion of the football community can combine with the opportunities of esports. Players are able to represent participating football clubs from LaLiga, as they compete across FIFA titles from EA Sports.

Galaxy Racer (GXR) was founded in 2019 and is one of the fastest-growing esports, gaming and lifestyle organizations in the world, with our competitive esports division, Nigma Galaxy having an impressive roster of twelve esports teams in Dota 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Valorant, PUBG Mobile, BGMI and Free Fire.

The eLaLiga “Beat the Best” tournament follows after the formation of a three-year partnership between Galaxy Racer and LaLiga in August of 2021, developed with the intentions to create a new original series, and to produce exclusive content featuring LaLiga’s top professional division football players.

Director of digital strategy at LaLiga, Alfredo Bermejo, says: “The eLaLiga Fan Cup was the first project to take the good work developed at a national level beyond our borders. Although we had to make changes to the project due to the pandemic, we were able to complete the tournaments in all proposed countries and lay the foundations of our international strategy, which will this year continue with two very ambitious projects: ‘Beat the Best’ and ‘Challenges’ in China and the United States,”

Galaxy Racer CEO, Paul Roy, says: “We are excited to offer this unique opportunity to celebrate amateur esports talent in partnership with eLaLiga Santander. These tournaments help us to create experiences that our global fan base can enjoy and participate in. We are looking forward to seeing the amateur’s blow us away with their talent!”

Those interested in participating in “Beat the Best” can find more related details at: http://beatthebest.elaliga.gg/