Mortal Kombat 1 unveiled

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Mortal Kombat Universe is reborn, set in a new story with reimagined heroes and villains.

Mortal Kombat 1, a new title in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise, has been developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios.

The franchise has sold more than 80-million units since its debut over 30 years ago, and the upcoming title from Warner Bros Games will introduce a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe. Created by the Fire God Liu Kang, the new worlds will feature reimagined versions of iconic characters.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled for release on 19 September 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

NetherRealm’s genre-defining Story Mode returns with an immersive cinematic narrative featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many others. Mortal Kombat 1 will also introduce Kameo Fighters, a roster of partner characters that can assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players.

“With Mortal Kombat 1 we are bringing a reimagined universe to the legendary franchise which has captivated gamers for more than 30 years and continues to top itself,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “The talented team at NetherRealm Studios continues to push the series forward in bold ways that have consistently expanded the global audience, and we believe Mortal Kombat 1 will continue to attract new players as well as thrill our core fans.”

“Mortal Kombat 1 marks a new beginning for the franchise and we couldn’t be more excited to share this original storyline and fresh take on classic characters with our fans,” said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. “We’re also introducing our Kameo Fighter system which brings a unique roster of partner characters into the mix, and we are looking forward to showing this feature as well as more new elements of the game very soon.”

Starting tomorrow,19 May, Mortal Kombat 1 will be available for pre-order on all launch platforms*, including:

Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition will be available physically and digitally for $69.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, including Steam and Epic Games Store.

Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will be available physically and digitally for $109.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and will include all Standard Edition content, along with the Kombat Pack, early access to the game beginning Sept. 14, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency). The Kombat Pack will feature a Johnny Cage character skin with the likeness of famed actor and martial artist, Jean-Claude Van Damme (available at launch), early access to six new playable characters (available post-launch), and five new Kameo Fighters (available post-launch).

will be available physically and digitally for $109.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and will include all Standard Edition content, along with the Kombat Pack, early access to the game beginning Sept. 14, and 1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency). The Kombat Pack will feature a Johnny Cage character skin with the likeness of famed actor and martial artist, Jean-Claude Van Damme (available at launch), early access to six new playable characters (available post-launch), and five new Kameo Fighters (available post-launch). Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition will be available physically at select retailers for $249.99 (SRP) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only and will include all Premium Edition content, and early access, along with a 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE and an inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin, three exclusive art prints, a steel case, and 1,450 additional Dragon Krystals (2,700 total).

All Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders will receive Shang Tsung as an in-game playable character, and those who pre-order the game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will also receive access to the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta, which will be available in August 2023.