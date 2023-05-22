Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The epic sci-fi action thriller tells of a quest to find the elusive architect of advanced AI that could end mankind.

The lid has been lifted on the epic sci-fi action thriller, The Creator, which opens in theatres on 29 September.

The trailer for the film, directed by Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One,” “Godzilla”), has been released by 20th Century Studios, New Regency and Entertainment One.

Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself.

Joshua and his team of elite operatives’ journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

The movie stars John David Washington (“Tenet”), Gemma Chan (“Eternals”), Ken Watanabe (“Inception”), Sturgill Simpson (“Dog”), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”). The film’s screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.